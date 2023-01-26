Where Was Shotgun Wedding Filmed?

Directed by Jason Moore, Amazon Prime’s ‘Shotgun Wedding’ is a romantic action–comedy movie that revolves around the extravagant destination wedding of Tom and Darcy. In attendance are the invited guests, including the couple’s lovable yet opinionated families, but the celebratory occasion turns into a hostage situation when several armed and uninvited guests in masks crash the wedding. However, the couple is not part of the ones that are taken hostage by the criminals as they got cold feet right before the situation got out of hand.

Now, Tom and Darcy must work together in order to save their loved ones and the rest of the guests, without ending up killing each other first. Featuring Jennifer Lopez, Josh Duhamel, Sônia Braga, and Jennifer Coolidge, the film manages to maintain the right balance between action and comedy elements, keeping the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end. At the same time, since the venue itself acts as yet a character in the story, many of you might be wondering where ‘Shotgun Wedding’ was actually shot. Are you one such curious soul? In that case, we have got you covered!

Shotgun Wedding Filming Locations

‘Shotgun Wedding’ was filmed in the Dominican Republic and Massachusetts, particularly in María Trinidad Sánchez Province, Samaná Province, Juan Dolio, and Boston. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jennifer Lopez starrer commenced in February 2021 and wrapped up in April of the same year. So, without wasting any time, let’s explore all the specific sites that feature in the Amazon Prime movie!

María Trinidad Sánchez Province, Dominican Republic

A majority of the pivotal sequences for ‘Shotgun Wedding’ were lensed in María Trinidad Sánchez Province of the Dominican Republic. Reportedly, ÀNI Dominican Republic at Autopista Rio San Juan Cabrera Km # 3. Sector La Caribe in Rio San Juan doubled as the wedding destination for Tom and Darcy’s marriage, where the hostage situation ensues. With a 270-degree view of the Atlantic Ocean, this luxurious resort accommodates 28 guests with a team of 30 professionals who do their best to make your stay as comfortable and complete as possible.

Interestingly enough, the aforementioned site serves as a wedding venue in real life as well. Moreover, the filming unit chose to shoot a few scenes outside the resort, in the nearby areas, as well. For instance, many beach scenes were recorded on location at the Playa Grande beach. In addition, Cabrera, a town situated at the eastern end of the Dominican Republic’s north coast within the province, seemingly served as yet another important filming site for the action movie.

Other Locations in the Dominican Republic

For shooting purposes, the production team of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ also traveled to other locations in the Dominican Republic. It seems that the cast and crew members utilized the locales of the Samaná Province, specifically the municipalities of Sánchez and Samaná. Furthermore, some portions of the movie were possibly shot in the small seaside community of Juan Dolio which is situated in the province of San Pedro de Macoris.

In a conversation with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show in May 2021, Josh Duhamel (Tom) revealed that he had a near-death experience during his time in the Dominican Republic. He reportedly went to a nearby cove that usually stayed calm. But at the time of his visit, the waves were almost 30 feet. Josh added, “This rogue wave comes up as I’m videotaping this thing and literally washed me almost over the edge of this cliff. Luckily, there was this razor-sharp coral there that held me up, but it turned me into a hamburger on many parts of my body afterward. But it was one of the near-death experiences of my life for sure.”

Boston, Massachusetts

Additional portions of ‘Shotgun Wedding’ were shot in Boston, the state capital and most populous city of Massachusetts. The scenes portraying the couple’s everyday life in the city were supposedly lensed on location in Boston. Also known as The City on a Hill, Boston is considered the cultural and financial hub of the New England region of the US.

