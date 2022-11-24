Where Was Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Filmed?

Inspired heavily by his own play ‘The Marriage Counselor,’ Tyler Perry wrote and directed the 2013 romantic drama movie ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor.’ It follows a lovely married couple — Judith and Brice — who have known each other since high school. Having been in wedlock for more than six years, their marriage starts to grow less exciting and staler than ever before. Working as an intern at a matchmaking firm for millionaires, she is excited to begin her career as a marriage counselor.

When a handsome and charming client named Harley comes for her firm’s services, Judith is instantly attracted to him and he doesn’t shy away from showing his attraction toward her. Finally, she gives in to his charms and jeopardizes the seemingly perfect marriage she has with Brice. The excitement of a budding romance and the consequences of adultery are portrayed with the help of the tension between the characters and some sensual scenes, keeping the viewers hooked on the movie. Moreover, the use of some interesting locations makes one wonder where ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ was actually shot. If you have the same question, we have got you covered!

Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor Filming Locations

‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ was filmed in Georgia, Louisiana, and Washington, D.C., specifically in Atlanta and New Orleans. As per reports, the principal photography for the Jurnee Smollett-Bell-starrer commenced in late October 2011 under the working title ‘The Marriage Counselor’ and wrapped up in early December of the same year. Without wasting any time, let’s navigate through all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Tyler Perry directorial!

Atlanta, Georgia

A majority of ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ was lensed in and around Atlanta, the capital and most populous city of Georgia. Just like most of the productions directed by Tyler Perry, this romantic movie was also heavily recorded in the Tyler Perry Studios at 315 Deshler Street Southwest. The film studio is home to 12 purpose-built sound stages that range from 10,000 to 38,500 square feet and a massive backlot area that provides all the necessary features a filmmaker might require.

Tyler Perry’s, The Marriage Counselor, is filming on Peachtree Pl in Atlanta — 4Real Magazine (@4RealMagazine) October 31, 2011

In November 2011, the cast and crew members were also spotted taping some key scenes on location around the city, including in Peachtree Plaza Northeast and Walnut Street Southwest & Fair Street Southwest. Moreover, it seems that they utilized the locales of Moore Street Southeast & Decatur Street Southeast, the Virginia-Highland neighborhood, and the area around Viewpoint in Midtown Atlanta.

"The Marriage Counselor is filming around Decatur St SE & Moore St SE in Atlanta. (Thanks John)" #KimK @jp_rowland — David Orland Brown (@DavidOrlandBro) November 10, 2011

New Orleans, Louisiana

Additional portions for ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ were shot in New Orleans, the most populous city in Louisiana, where the production for the movie officially came to an end. To be specific, the filming unit lensed a few sequences in and around Chartres Street & St. Peter.

OH SNAP!! Just officially wrapped filming THE MARRIAGE COUNSELOR here in New Orleans! It's all done ya'll! — Robbie Jones (@TheRobbieJones) November 30, 2011

Washington, D.C.

It appears that some parts of ‘Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor’ were recorded in Washington, D.C., the capital city and federal district of the United States. Located on the east bank of the Potomac River, the capital has hosted the production of different kinds of film projects over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘Eraser,’ ‘Philomena,’ ‘Jack Strong,’ ‘Resident Evil: The Final Chapter,’ and ‘The Mole: Undercover in North Korea.’

