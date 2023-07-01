Where Was Thank You for Your Service Filmed?

Based on the 2013 eponymous non-fiction book by David Finkel, ‘Thank You for Your Service’ is a biographical war drama movie that chronicles the physical and emotional rehabilitation journey of a group of US soldiers who return from the warzones of Iraq and try to adjust to their normal civilian lives with their respective families. While Sergeant Adam Schumann returns home and attempts to get used to civilian life after the war, Tausolo Aeiti suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

After being on the receiving end of several explosions during the war, Will Waller looks for normalcy in his life. On the other hand, Michael Emory faces the aftermath of getting hit by a sniper’s bullet to the head. With memories of war still fresh in the soldiers’ minds, they all try to deal with the physical and emotional distress in their own ways. The Jason Hall directorial stars Miles Teller, Haley Bennett, Beulah Koale, Amy Schumer, and Scott Haze, and unfolds on the battlefield as well as in the city as the change in landscape highlights the transition in the troops’ lives. So, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Thank You for Your Service’ was shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

Thank You for Your Service Filming Locations

‘Thank You for Your Service’ was filmed in Georgia and Morocco, specifically in Metro Atlanta. As per reports, principal photography for the war drama movie commenced in February 2016. Now, without much ado, allow us to walk you through all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Jason Hall directorial!

Metro Atlanta, Georgia

Almost the entirety of ‘Thank You for Your Service’ was lensed in Atlanta metropolitan area aka Metro Atlanta, which is known to be the eponymous city’s economic, cultural, and demographic center. Most of the shooting took place across the city of Atlanta with the production team making the most of various neighborhoods and streets to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops.

The filming unit also utilized the premise of Dixie Speedway 150 Dixie Drive in the city of Woodstock, which is a part of Georgia’s Cherokee County. Situated just 30 miles north of downtown Atlanta, it is a 3/8 mile clay oval spread across a 150-acre property that features more than 5,000 seats. Moreover, in March 2016, many locals and passersby spotted the director and his team recording several pivotal portions in and around Gwinnett Place Mall at 2100 Ring Road Northwest in the city of Duluth. Unfortunately, the mall has closed its doors permanently, as of writing.

Given the fact that there are many exterior shots lensed in the metropolitan area, it is highly likely that you might spot a few popular buildings and attractions in the backdrop of some scenes. They are Georgia State Capitol, Centennial Olympic Park, Bank of America Plaza, the Fox Theatre, and Ebenezer Baptist Church. Apart from ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ Atlanta metropolitan area has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, the locales of the area have been featured in ‘Hidden Figures,’ ‘American Made,’ ‘War Dogs,’ ‘Mile 22,’ and ‘Citadel.’

Morocco

For shooting additional portions of ‘Thank You for Your Service,’ a few cast and crew members also traveled all the way to Morocco, which is officially known as the Kingdom of Morocco. Located in the Maghreb region of Northwestern Africa, Morocco’s vast, versatile, and culturally driven landscape makes for a unique backdrop for different kinds of productions. There are several popular and historically significant landmarks and monuments across the country, such as the Koutoubia Mosque, the Ksar of Ait Benhaddou, the massive Hassan II Mosque, and the Sahara Desert, some of which you might be able to spot in the backdrop.

