Where Was The Housewives of the North Pole Filmed?

Helmed by Ron Oliver, the Peacock and NBC Universal original holiday movie ‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ brings sass and scandals to the abode of Santa. The story follows the dramatic friendship turned rivalry between Diana and Trish. Since moving into the suburbs of the North Pole in Vermont, the two neighbors have been best friends. They have often collaborated in the local tradition of house-decorating competition, but this year is different. After a public fallout, the friends break the tradition and go against each other.

While they desperately seek to outdo the other party, their respective kids (evocatively named Romeo and Juliet) probably fall in love. Although the movie has no apparent connection to ‘The Real Housewives’ franchise other than the name, it features Kyle Richards of ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ as Trish against ‘Breaking Bad’ fame Betsy Brandt’s Diana. The concoction is enough to get you in the mood for Christmas with an electrifying ambiance. But where is the North Pole of the movie located, exactly? You must be looking for answers, and if so, allow us to join the search party.

The Housewives of the North Pole Filming Locations

‘The Housewives of the North Pole’ was filmed in its entirety in the US, especially in and around Utah. Principal photography commenced on July 12, 2021, and was wrapped up by August 13 of the same year. The landlocked US state is part of the Mountainous West sub-region, and therefore, boasts vast scenic landscapes ideal for filming.

The state’s film incentive program boasts a whopping tax reimbursement of up to 25% of production expenditure for qualified productions. Utah has catered to several world-class projects, including ‘127 Hours,’ Danny Boyle’s foray into the survival genre. Anyway, let us now transport you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed!

Salt Lake City, Utah

Almost all of the movie was filmed in locations in and around Salt Lake City, the capital and the most populous city in Utah. Although the series is set in the North Pole, a quirkily named small town in Vermont, you will not see the neighborhood on the map of Vermont. Although Essex County, New York, is home to a hamlet called North Pole, the setting of the film is fictional, and in reality, the crew filmed extensively in and around locations in Salt Lake City.

A city partially established by the Mormon Church pioneers, the Salt Lake City of today is one of the most touristy locations in the country. Thanks to a vibrant skiing and outdoor sports scene, tourists flock into the region. The city is known for its rich confluence of cultures and a liberal ambiance. Scenes were presumably filmed in the Delta Sky Club, an airport lounge located at 3920 West North Terminal Drive in Terminal 2 of the Salt Lake City Airport.

Ogden, Utah

Additional filming took place in Ogden, a ski resort town north of Salt Lake City in Utah. The production team visited an iconic location in the municipality. Several sequences were captured in the historic 25th Street in downtown Ogden. The path is known locally as Two-Bit Street. Once home to Prohibition-era speakeasies, the road has become a shopping and dining hub coveted by tourists.

