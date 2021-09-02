‘The Interview’ is a hilarious political comedy movie that is sure to leave one in splits. Directed by comic maestros Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, the film follows two top-rung American journalists who get themselves the once-in-a-lifetime chance to visit North Korea and interview their leader, Kim Jong-un. Sensing this as a golden opportunity to assassinate the leader of North Korea, the CIA recruits the journalists and sends them on a mission that soon dissolves into a comedy of errors. With the movie being primarily set in North Korea, numerous viewers have puzzled over the exact filming location of ‘The Interview.’ Well, we come bearing answers!

The Interview Filming Locations

Principal photography for ‘The Interview’ began in October 2013 and was completely wrapped up by December of the same year. Although the movie’s setting is in North Korea, filming on location in the country was not possible due to the stringent rules and regulations. Thus, the production crew decided to use parts of Vancouver and Richmond in the Canadian province of British Columbia to recreate scenes from the Asian country. Specific shots were also filmed in New York City. Let’s take a detailed look at the various filming locations, shall we?

Vancouver, British Columbia

A bustling, ethnically diverse, and picturesque city in the province of British Columbia, Vancouver has always been a popular destination for production crews. The popularity of the city stems from its urban metropolitan environment nestled in the lap of nature. The proper city of Vancouver has acted as a stand-in for numerous real-life and fictional cities throughout the years. Yet, just a few hours of driving out into the outskirts provide directors with rolling countryside landscapes.

The filming crew of ‘The Interview’ utilized several indoor and outdoor spaces and made them imitate the look of North Korea. Filming took place in Gastown’s Ascot Lounge, while the Robson Square Law Courts were prepped up to stand in for Kim Jong-un’s presidential palace. Additionally, the interior of CBC’s Vancouver studios were employed to stand in for the Skylark Tonight newsroom, and Vancouver’s PNE Forum was used to film the basketball scene. Being a popular filming destination, Vancouver has also played host to production crews from ‘Brand New Cherry Flavor,’ ‘Lucifer,’ and ‘Supernatural.’

Richmond, British Columbia

Richmond is a popular filming destination in British Columbia and is known for its extensive Asian population. Boasting modern downtown areas to historic sites and charming villages, Richmond has a plethora of locations for film crews to choose from. Finn Slough in Richmond was designed to mirror a Chinese village in ‘The Interview.’ The scene perfectly brought out the dynamic quality of Richmond’s surroundings and proved why it is such a sought-after filming site. Moreover, the Richmond night market was used as a stand-in for a local market in China. Moves and TV shows like ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ ‘Once Upon a Time,’ and ‘Bates Motel’ have also used Richmond as a backdrop.

Other Places in British Columbia

With filming requiring the crew to visit places outside the cities of Vancouver and Richmond, ‘The Interview’ was shot on location in several sites scattered across British Columbia. The scene where Seth Rogen’s character painstakingly climbs a mountain in rural China was filmed in a location a little south of Stawamus Chief near Squamish.

The filming crew also utilized the interiors of the Bridge Studio in Burnaby to mirror the interiors of the CIA headquarters. Additionally, the Pyongyang airport scene was filmed at Abbotsford Airport in British Columbia. At the same time, Britannia Beach, the Britannia Mine Museum, as well as its surroundings, helped film some of the pivotal scenes towards the end of the movie.

New York City, New York

According to sources, some parts of the political comedy were shot in New York City. Several outdoor locations in and around the city were used as a backdrop for a few external shots. Moreover, the film also employs uncountable visual effects, with whole crowds being taken from pre-recorded footage and digitally manipulated to fit the narrative. One of, if not the most popular city in the US, New York has overseen productions of movies and TV shows like ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home,’ ‘Avengers: Endgame,’ and ‘Suits.’

Read More: Best Seth Rogen Movies