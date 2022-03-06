Where Was The Invisible Thread Filmed? Is It A True Story?

Marco Simon Puccioni’s Italian original family dramedy ‘The Invisible Thread’ (original title: ‘Il filo invisibile’) is all about tracing back to one’s lineage. The LGBTQ conscious story follows Leone, a teenager hoping to make a documentary on his family with his friend Jacopo. Leone spends his day bypassing sexual prejudices and chasing after a budding love, a son of two fathers. In his coming of age, Leone would delve into a rabbit hole, finding in the process the invisible thread that ties his immediate family to his biological family.

The movie tackles complex themes such as dual paternity, family, and adolescence in the guise of humor. With an electrifying comic ambiance and a talented cast ensemble, the movie is an unlikely family drama. Most of the story takes place in Italy, although occasionally heading to the US. However, you may be eager to know where the movie was filmed. Also, is there a grain of truth in the compelling fable of the movie? Let us probe further.

The Invisible Thread Filming Locations

‘The Invisible Thread’ was filmed in and around Italy, especially Lazio and Apennines. Filming commenced at the end of 2020 and continued for a while. Gian Filippo Corticelli, the cinematographer of ‘Third Person’ and ‘Tommaso,’ took the helm of the camera department for this movie. On the other hand, Eugenia F. Di Napoli, whose previous credits include ‘The Binding,’ handled the production design department. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was shot!

Rome, Italy

The bulk of the filming took place in Rome, the capital of Italy and the center of the Lazio province. The crew filmed extensively in and around the iconic European city. The metropolis is known for its rich ancient history as the center of the Roman empire and is home to several historical constructs and ruins. If you are in the city, you must take a tour of the Colosseum, the Roman Forum, and the ruins of the old town. For the refined urban travelers, the city showcases a specific brand of culture – full of gastronomic excellence and lush gardens. Moreover, the city is also a hotbed for cinematic productions, featuring grand production houses and skilled crews.

Capranica Prenestina, Italy

Some sequences were filmed along the Apennines, a vast mountain range extending 1200 kilometers along the western coastline of Italy. Specifically, the crew filmed some scenes near the Monte Guadagnolo, a 1218 meters high summit in the picturesque Capranica Prenestina commune. Although a part of the metropolitan area of Rome, the commune is situated around 40 kilometers east of Rome’s city center.

Is The Invisible Thread Based on A True Story?

No, ‘The Invisible Thread’ is not based on a true story. Although there is some truth in the movie’s depiction of an LGBTQ family, the story’s scope remains fictional. Marco Simon Puccioni directed the film from an account and screenplay he wrote with Luca De Bei – and Gianluca Bernardini, the writer of ‘1994,’ penned the dialogues. The movie revolves around same-sex marriage and adolescent woes, but the film is ultimately about belonging. When his fathers come to the brink of separation, Leone finds himself caught between a rock and a hard place. Italian law does not recognize dual paternity, and familial ties are identified genetically.

Thus, Leone embarks upon a quest to find his California-based surrogate mother, Tilly, and comes to see the invisible thread. While crafting the film, the director took inspiration from his own LGBTQ family, which he previously chronicled in the documentary film ‘All Together.’ The movie’s realism arises from the honest and true-to-life depiction of an extraordinary family, which is pretty ordinary at a second glance. Like all families, they experience moments of pain and laughter and struggle to stand the test of time. Therefore, if we take these aspects into account, the movie may not be entirely accurate, but it mirrors the director’s life to an extent.

