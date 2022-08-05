Where Was They/Them Filmed? Where is the Camp Located?

Written and directed by John Logan, Peacock’s ‘They/Them‘ is a slasher horror movie set at a secluded LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, Whistler Camp. A group of queer teenagers arrives at the camp for a week or so to join a program that aims to provide them with a new sense of freedom. As the campers settle in, they notice that the camp’s program is not what they thought it was as it becomes increasingly uncomfortable for them.

Now, the queer campers must join forces, work together to protect themselves, and get out of the camp as soon as possible. What makes things even more dangerous for them is when an unknown axe murderer goes off on a killing spree. The horrific narrative and the presence of a mysterious killer work well together as they keep the viewers on the edge of their seats from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the secluded location of the Whistler Camp and the eerie surroundings complement the overall vibe of the movie. At the same time, it makes you wonder if it is an actual place and where it is situated. Well, we have the answers to all the questions related to the movie’s production locations!

They/Them Filming Locations

‘They/Them’ was filmed in its entirety in Georgia, specifically in Rutledge. Under the working title of ‘Rejoice,’ the principal photography for the horror film commenced in September 2021 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of October of the same year. Located in the Southeastern region of the United States, Georgia is known for its diversity when it comes to flora and fauna. It has around 250 tree species and 58 protected plants across the state. Now, without further ado, let’s follow the queer campers as they fight for their lives, and learn all about the filming sites that appear in the Kevin Bacon-starrer!

Rutledge, Georgia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘They/Them’ were lensed in and around Rutledge, a city in Morgan County, Georgia. In particular, Hard Labor Creek State Park doubled for the fictional Whistler Camp, the secluded conversion camp where the queer teens spend their time together. Located at 5 Hard Labor Creek Road in Rutledge, it is a 5,804-acre Georgian state park that is named after the small stream, Hard Labor Creek, that cuts through the park. The secluded location of this state park made it perfect for shooting this thriller movie.

In addition, Hard Labor Creek State Park is home to two group camps — Camp Rutledge and Camp Daniel Morgan, and both of them are centered on the 275-acre Lake Rutledge. Out of the two, the cast and crew of ‘They/Them’ utilized the premise of the former, Camp Rutledge. The long-running summer camp for the youth of Peachtree Presbyterian Church of Atlanta is held in Camp Rutledge. Moreover, it is used by the youth of Roswell Presbyterian Church as well.

Rutledge might be a small and remote city, but it does not change the fact that it has served as a filming site for quite a few productions over the years. Some of the notable movies and TV shows that have utilized the locales of Rutledge are ‘Fear Street: Part One – 1994,’ ‘Zombieland,’ ‘Selma,’ and ‘Teenage Bounty Hunters.’

Read More: They/Them Ending, Explained: Who Is the Killer? Is Owen Whistler Dead?