Where Was Time For You to Come Home for Christmas Filmed? Who is in it?

Directed by David Winning, ‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ is a part of Christmas films on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The movie follows Sarah, a lawyer, who is asked to spend Christmas in an inn. There are five people like her who end up being recipients of this mysterious invite. The owner of the inn Ben, helps Sarah get to the bottom of this suspicious ordeal that binds five strangers together. The movie naturally leaves us with a lot of warmth and cheer needed during the Christmas season. Now, we’d like to update you with everything that we know about the movie!

Time For You to Come Home for Christmas Filming Locations

‘Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas’ was filmed around 2019. You must now be wondering where this movie was shot. To feed your curiosity, we’d like to reveal that the film was shot in parts of British Columbia. Let’s take a look at more details!

Langley, British Columbia

The filming for the movie took place in the Township of Langley. It is located towards the southwest corner of the province of British Columbia, around 28 miles east of the City of Vancouver. Langley is a popular filming spot within the territory of British Columbia. The surrounding areas, including Martini Film Studios, are preferred by film productions.

Famous movies and TV shows shot in Langley include ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘You Me Her,’ and ‘Arrow.’ It is because of its high demand as a filming space that has pushed the economy of the township to newer heights. Within Langley, the movie was shot in Aldergrove, a community known for the Greater Vancouver Zoo and Aldergrove Regional Park.

Aldergrove is known to be the most film-friendly community in the area. The interior shots of the film were shot in a large mansion located in Aldergrove. One more interesting fact is that another Hallmark movie, Coming Home For Christmas, was also shot in Aldergrove’s large mansion.

Time For You to Come Home for Christmas Cast

The cast of ‘Time For You to Come Home for Christmas’ includes Alison Sweeney as Katherine. The actor’s previous works include the ‘Murder She Baked’ series, as well as Hallmark’s ‘Chronicle Mysteries.’ Lucas Bryant portrays the role of Jack. You must have seen the actor in ‘Agents of SHIELD,’ ‘Country at Heart,’ ‘Private Eyes,’ ‘Shoot the Messenger,’ and ‘Haven.’ Britt Irvin portrays Jessica. The actor is widely known for her role in ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ along with other works including ‘Planet X’ and ‘Supernatural.’

Other actors include Kiefer O’Reilly, Michele Scarabelli as Sandra, Michael Kopsa as John, Caitlin Stryker as Maggie, Sebastian Gacki as Roger, Sebastian Greaves as Tyler, Ronald Patrick Thompson as Teddy, Michelle Brezinski as Beth, Andy Nez as Mike, Frances Flanagan as Carla, Lindsay Winch as Nora, Nikki Chohan as Shelly, and many more.

