Where Will Keyshawn Go? Is Shannon Thornton Leaving P-Valley?

The second season of Starz’s drama series ‘P-Valley’ depicts Keyshawn AKA Miss Mississippi’s efforts to be independent to lead a life away from her abusive boyfriend Derrick. She joins rapper Lil Murda for his Dirty Dozen tour and establishes herself as a highly talented emerging performer. When she realizes that Derrick has started to hurt their children, Keyshawn realizes that she should make a decision concerning her and her children’s future.

In the eighth episode of the second season, she talks to Hailey Colton AKA Autumn Night, who helps her to run away from Derrick. So, where will she go? Does Keyshawn’s decision to escape her abusive boyfriend an indication of Shannon Thornton’s supposed exit from the show? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Where Will Keyshawn Go?

When Keyshawn realizes that even her children are not safe with Derrick, she starts to find him intolerable. When she attempts to run away from him fails, she even considers killing him. However, Keyshawn fails to muster the necessary courage to pull the trigger to kill Derrick. Finally, she decides to run away from him as Hailey did after leaving her abusive ex-partner Montavius. In the eighth episode of the second season, Hailey guides her to vanish from Chucalissa to start a new chapter of her life far away from the Mississippi city and Derrick. Hailey asks Keyshawn whether she has any place in mind to run away and stops the latter from answering.

Hailey tells Keyshawn that she shouldn’t tell a single soul where she will resurface with her children after leaving Derrick to close all the doors that can lead Derrick to her. By stopping Keyshawn from revealing the place’s name even to her, Hailey clarifies that complete secrecy is required if Keyshawn wants a future without Derrick showing up one day. Since Keyshawn realizes that she shouldn’t reveal the place in her mind’s name, we may not be able to find out the place without a shadow of a doubt. However, guesses are indeed possible.

Since Keyshawn and Gidget are severely close, Keyshawn may consider going to Arizona to be with her close friend. She will not have to be worried about survival severely if she leaves Chucalissa to live with Gidget. However, Keyshawn may know that Derrick will most likely search for her in Arizona since he is aware that Gidget is Keyshawn’s best friend. Thus, Keyshawn may decide against fleeing to Arizona as well. She may consider reaching out to Joseline Hernandez since the latter has asked the former to do so. Since Derrick most likely will not suspect the same, Keyshawn may move forward with the plan.

The admirers of the show, since watching the eighth episode of season 2, must have gotten alarmed about the possibility of Keyshawn really leaving, opening a gateway for Shannon Thornton to leave the drama series. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Is Shannon Thornton Leaving P-Valley?

As of yet, neither Starz nor Shannon Thornton has announced the supposed departure of the actress from ‘P-Valley.’ Since Keyshawn has not already left Chucalissa, we can expect Thornton’s character to get featured in the upcoming episodes of the show. Her association with Hailey and interactions with Derrick while secretly preparing to leave the city may be integral parts of the show moving forward. Even if the pole dancer runs away from the Mississippi city, we may see her new life as part of the show’s storylines like her life with Derrick after she departs from The Pynk.

Considering these factors and possibilities, Shannon Thornton is expected to remain a part of the show’s cast. We may see Keyshawn finally mustering up the courage to leave Derrick. If she decides against running away, she may even return to The Pynk permanently and get together with Diamond.

