Who Does Jon Allen Voice in Rick and Morty?

The seventh season premiere of ‘Rick and Morty‘ marks the start of a new era for the popular adult animated sitcom. Following the firing of co-creator Justin Roiland, who voiced several of the show’s characters, including the distinct voices of the titular characters, the seventh installment sees some new additions to the show’s cast. Among the new additions is Jon Allen, who lends his voice to a fan-favorite character with an uncanny similarity to its original voice. If you are wondering who Jon Allen voices in ‘Rick and Morty’ season 7, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Jon Allen Voicing in Season 7?

Voice actor Jon Allen is credited as a cast member for the seventh season premiere of ‘Rick and Morty.’ The episode follows Rick as he is forced to deal with his longtime friend, Mr. Poopybutthole’s dramatic downturn in life. Mr. Poopybutthole overstays his welcome at the Smith family’s house after his divorce from his wife, Amy, and failure to rebound. Rick holds an intervention for him, which quickly goes awry. Given Mr. Poopybutthole’s larger role in the episode compared to his previous post-credits appearances, viewers will not be surprised to learn that Jon Allen voices the fan-favorite character for the seventh season and potentially beyond.

Jon Allen started his voice acting career in 2001 and is primarily known for lending his voice to English dubs of popular Japanese anime projects along with Western adult animated shows. His credits include popular anime such as ‘Mob Psycho 100,’ ‘Hunter x Hunter,’ ‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure,’ ‘Dragon Ball Super,’ and ‘Kakegurui.’ Aside from voice acting in the animation medium, Allen is known for providing voices for characters in several video games, including ‘Genshin Impact’ and ‘Pokemon Masters.’ In the seventh season of ‘Rick and Morty,’ Allen takes over the role of Mr. Poopybutthole from series co-creator Justin Roiland.

Roiland is primarily known for voicing the show’s titular characters but also did the voiceovers for several supporting characters, including Mr. Poopybutthole. He was fired from the series in early 2023 following accusations of domestic battery and reports of misconduct with minors over social media. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Scott Marder revealed the initial plan was for Rick and Morty’s new voice actors, Ian Cardoni and Harry Belden. to take over other smaller characters, the time crunch to finish the seventh season resulted in another voice actor being cast as Mr. Poopybutthole.

“We are happy for them to take on more of these smaller characters. In the time crunch we were in, it was a lot to ask either of them to fully take on Poopy as well because it’s the most expanded role Poopy has had,” Marder revealed in the interview. “We ultimately found another guy, John Allen, who came in late in the game. He took (the) pressure off of Ian and Harry, who were both working on Poopy, but it felt like too much for either of them to be doing him in an episode of the show that they had to completely re-do,” he added.

