Who Is Adrien’s Father in Black Butterflies? Why Did Adrien Kill Albert?

Netflix’s ‘Black Butterflies‘ is a French television series created by Olivier Abbou and Bruno Merle. Also known as ‘Les Papillons Noirs,’ the crime drama revolves around author Adrien Winckler. Adrien struggles to deliver his second novel and accepts the offer to write an old man’s memoir. While Adrien hopes the job will help him resolve his writer’s block, the story leads to Adrien discovering dark truths about his past. Adrien learns of his true parentage, leading to a shocking murder at his hands. Therefore, viewers must have questions about the author’s mysterious past. In that case, let us provide everything you need to know about Adrien’s father and Albert’s death in ‘Black Butterflies.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who Is Adrien’s Father?

At the start of ‘Black Butterflies,’ viewers learn that Adrien is unsure about his past and has little knowledge about his father. According to his mother, Catherine, his father was Wim Wrinkler and belonged to a wealthy family in Brussels. However, he died under mysterious circumstances, and the Wrinklers cut out Catherine and Adrien from their lives. While Adrien tries to reconnect with his family, his attempts are thwarted by Wim’s brother. Meanwhile, Adrien began writing the memoir of Albert. As Albert’s story progresses, Adrien realizes that it is not a love story. Instead, it is a confession of Albert and his lover, Solange’s crimes.

Eventually, Adrien realizes that Albert is faking certain details about the story and lying to him. Therefore, Adrien confronts Albert and demands the whole truth. Albert reveals that he is Adrien’s biological father. Flashbacks reveal after Solange realized she was pregnant, she fled from Albert. Solange longer wanted the criminal lifestyle and fled to Brussels. She soon married Wim Wrinkler and gave birth to a son, Adrien. Therefore, Wim Wrinkler is not Adrien’s biological father. His real father is Albert.

Why Did Adrien Kill Albert?

Initially, Adrien’s relationship with Albert is pretty straightforward. Adrien is a writer, and Albert hires him to write his memoir. However, as Albert slowly starts to share his life’s story, his whirlwind romance with Solange, and their serial killings, Adrien starts becoming disturbed. Eventually, Albert reveals that Adrien is his biological son. Albert learned about Adrien’s existence through Detective Carrel. Moreover, Albert and Adrien have the same rare type of diabetes that is only passed down biologically. Therefore, there is no doubt that Albert is Adrien’s father.

Albert explains that after he learned about Adrien’s existence, he felt compelled to interact with his son. Albert wants his son to know about his life and experiences. Therefore, he hires Adrien as a ghostwriter under the pretext of writing his memoir. However, Albert’s true intention is to get to know his son. However, when Adrien uncovers parts of the truth, Albert has no choice but to come clean to Adrien.

Adrien does not take the revelation of his true parentage kindly. Adrien’s life is turned upside down by Albert’s confession. As a result, Adrien smothers Albert with a pillow and kills him. Adrien’s actions usher him into a new darkness. During his time with Albert, Adrien finds himself affected by the elements of his life’s story.

After learning of the jealousy between Albert and Solange, Adrien’s own married life starts to deteriorate. Moreover, he becomes increasingly disturbed and obsessed with telling Albert’s story. However, the revelation of his father’s identity completely catches Adrien off-guard. Adrien killing Albert signifies the impact Albert’s story has on Adrien’s mind. Therefore, Adrien killing Albert is merely a byproduct of Albert’s own actions. Thus, Albert meets a tragic end at the hands of his own son.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Black Butterflies Based on a True Story?