Who Is Decima in Raised by Wolves?

As ‘Raised by Wolves’ enters its second season, it expands the fictional universe it is set in by introducing a large group of atheists who have also made it to Kepler-22b. Several new characters are introduced that are part of this group. One such individual is Decima (Kim Engelbrecht). She is introduced as a prisoner of the atheists along with her “daughter” Vrille (Morgan Santo). We learn much about this character in the first two episodes of season 2. Here is everything you need to know about Decima. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Who Is Decima?

In season 2 episode 1, Decima appears in the very first sequence. A group of atheists finds a deactivated Mother/Lamia in the forest. Tamerlane, who is one of the soldiers, calls Decima over to assess the condition of what he thinks to be an ordinary android. Decima correctly deduces that Lamia is Mithraic-made. Later in the episode, Decima tries to escape from captivity with Vrille and one other individual, triggering the bombs that are strapped to their chest. The third member of the party dies after the three erstwhile prisoners venture outside the secure zone of the Collective.

Fortunately for Decima and Vrille, Marcus comes to their rescue. He instantly recognizes that Vrille is an android and has reservations about rescuing a robot, but Decima convinces him. It is later revealed that Decima is Mithraic. She is a quantum gravity engineer who built the ship that the atheists stole and used to come to Kepler-22b. She was allowed to keep Vrille, a custom model android, after she agreed to get the ship working for them.

Despite her captivity, Decima never accepted the beliefs of her enemy. Although she had made a deal with them, she is the one who broke it. She told the Trust, the quantum supercomputer leading the atheists, that the ship was fully operational when she knew it wasn’t. After the hibernation system failed in the first year, they spent the next twelve years awake in close quarters. She hoped that the Mithraic settlers would be waiting for them on Kepler-22b. Once the atheists arrived, there would be a short and decisive war between the two groups. But things didn’t turn out as she had hoped.

Decima becomes the first member of the congregation that Marcus has decided to build. Decima and Marcus grow close in the first two episodes of the season, and it is heavily implied that they have sex. Decima was apparently a mother on Earth. She ultimately lost that daughter to suicide and installed her memories into Vrille. In episode 2, Decima and Vrille help Marcus acquire more followers. Decima is likely to play an important role in the overall narrative of the series. She is ruthless and driven when she wants to be and can be a powerful asset for Marcus. However, a part of him still misses Mary/Sue, and no matter what she does, Decima will never be able to fill that void.

