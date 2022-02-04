Who is Simon’s Ex-Girlfriend Polina? Where is She Now?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s ‘The Tinder Swindler’ follows the shocking tale of Shimon Hayut, a.k.a Simon Leviev, who conned several women out of thousands of dollars after meeting them on the titular dating app. For this, the professional fraudster actually posed as the non-existent son of a real-life diamond tycoon and created an intricate web of lies — only to maintain his extravagant lifestyle for as long as possible. So now, if you’re curious to know more about Polina, one of his girlfriends mentioned in the documentary film, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Polina?

From what we can tell, Simon Leviev met Russian model Polina for the first time in 2018, following which he began wooing her with lavish gifts and extravagant vacations. Though, his seemingly genuine charm and caring personality are likely what pulled her in, especially considering how she was reportedly blissfully unaware that it was all a part of his routine back then. That’s why she spent most of her summer traveling across Europe with him; whether it be to Mykonos and Rome with his close friends or to France, Vienna, and Switzerland with just one another.

At that time, as the Netflix original implies, Polina didn’t even realize that the money Simon was spending on their summer tour was not his own — it came from his other girlfriends, who had been taking out loans thinking that he was in danger. All her “billionaire” boyfriend allegedly wanted to do was convince the young model that he was exceptionally well-off so that he could scam her and continue this process later on as well. However, we should mention that, as per Pernilla Sjöholm, who vacationed with them, “[Simon] seemed very smitten over her. They seemed like a good match.”

Where is Polina Now?

Polina broke up with Simon Leviev almost as soon as she learned that he was cheating on her, and since nothing more has been shared about her in the documentary, we presume that she didn’t lose a lot of money over him herself. Coming to where she is today, it’s possible that Polina is back in her homeland of Russia and moving on with her life to the best of her abilities by primarily focusing on her career as a professional model. The one thing we can confidently say is that she’s not back with Simon. After all, she was the one to part ways with him, and he has a new girlfriend himself.

