Tyler Perry’s ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?’ Begins Filming in Italy and Atlanta This Month

The third installment of Tyler Perry’s popular film franchise ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ is about to begin production. Titled ‘Why Did I Get Married Again?,’ the movie will be filmed in Italy and Atlanta from September 29 this year. Perry will helm the movie, which won’t be a sequel and will have a standalone story. The plot, penned by Perry, revolves around Jasmine and Wesley, lovers about to get married. However, Wesley is yet to find his way into the hearts of some of his in-laws, including Jasmine’s grim father. This issue is garnished with the couple’s constant review of their “perfect” marriage.

In the first movie, ‘Why Did I Get Married?,’ we meet four married couples who take a week’s vacation each year. They are Dianne (Sharon Leal) and Terry (Tyler Perry), Angela (Tasha Smith) and Marcus (Michael Jai White), Sheila (Jill Scott) and Mike (Richard T. Jones), and Patricia (Janet Jackson) and Gavin (Malik Yoba). As the vacation in the mountains progresses, Mike is found flirting with Sheila’s single friend, Trina (Denise Boutte). This leads to an argument about infidelity that brings to the surface the secrets of the other couples. In the second movie, ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?,’ as the couples go on a vacation in the Bahamas, Sheila is seen with her new husband, Troy Jackson (Lamman Rucker), whom she met in the first movie. Trouble ensues when Mike, Sheila’s ex-husband, joins them as well.

While Perry tagged the actors in an Instagram post showing the front page of the table draft, it remains to be seen whether they will appear in the third movie, which is poised to have a new story with fresh characters as stated above. However, the latest couple can easily join the other couples, or perhaps the other couples might be guests at this couple’s wedding.

Italy served as the base for movies like ‘The Map That Leads to You,’ ‘Queer,’ and ‘La Dolce Villa.’ Atlanta is home to Tyler Perry Studios, Perry’s own 330-acre film studio with state-of-the-art equipment and facilities. ‘Why Did I Get Married?’ and ‘Why Did I Get Married Too?’ were both filmed there along with other Perry directorials like ‘Madea’s Destination Wedding,’ ‘A Madea Homecoming,’ ‘A Jazzman’s Blues,’ and ‘Mea Culpa.’

