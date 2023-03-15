Why Did Sam and Rebecca Break Up in Ted Lasso?

AppleTV+’s critically acclaimed sports comedy series ‘Ted Lasso‘ returns with its third season with a stellar premiere episode that sees Ted (Jason Sudeikis) and company preparing to undertake the challenges of playing in the Premier League again. The episode sees the AFC Richmond team and management dealing with the newfound challenges in their own unique and quirky ways. As viewers catch up with their favorite characters, they must wonder if Sam Obisanya and Rebecca Welton’s romance succeeds in turning over a new leaf. If you need a reminder about Sam and Rebecca’s break up and their potential to get back together in ‘Ted Lasso’ season 3, here is our take on the matter! SPOILERS AHEAD!

Why Did Sam and Rebecca Break Up?

The second season of ‘Ted Lasso’ builds up a potential romance for Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham), the owner of AFC Richmond, as she tries the dating app “Bantr.” After she matches with a mysterious man, viewers are left guessing about the person’s identity for several episodes. It is eventually revealed that AFC Richmond’s talented young winger Sam Obisanya (Toheeb Jimoh) is the mystery man. The dating app helps Sam and Rebecca break the ice, but both must take some time to introspect before pursuing a romantic relationship.

In the eighth episode of season 2, titled ‘Man City,’ Sam and Rebecca spend the night together exploring their feelings for each other for the first time. Despite their significant age difference and professional relationship, Sam and Rebecca make a good couple. Sam proves to be mature beyond his years and identifies Rebecca’s need for a relationship following her lengthy and well-documented divorce from Rupert Mannion. However, Rebecca and Sam decide to keep their relationship a secret, and Keely is the only one to know about their romance.

In the penultimate episode of season 2, titled ‘Midnight Train to Royston,’ Ghanaian billionaire Edwin Akufo, who is purchasing the African club Raja Casablanca, wants to buy Sam from AFC Richmond. As a result, Sam’s romantic feelings for Rebecca entangle with his decision, forcing him and Rebecca to examine the course of their relationship. Eventually, Rebecca and Sam part ways as a couple since she does not want to influence Sam’s decision. However, Sam decides to stay at Richmond as it would benefit his development as a footballer.

Will Sam and Rebecca Get Back Together?

The second season ends with Sam and Rebecca breaking up. However, with Sam choosing to remain at Richmond, the door is open for Rebecca and Sam to resume their relationship. Nonetheless, it seems unlikely that either Sam or Rebecca will choose to stir their romantic feelings in the present situation. As the second season highlights, the power dynamic between Sam and Rebecca will likely upset a potential long terms relationship. Since Sam is a player at AFC Richmond, a club owned by Rebecca, their relationship can be considered inappropriate. The same proves true when Rebecca fears influencing Sam’s decision about his future.

The third season premiere, titled ‘Smells Like Mean Spirit,’ takes place during the Summer break after Richmond is promoted to the Premier League. However, the episode does not feature any interaction between Rebecca and Sam. Rebecca is busy planning for the upcoming season and worried about competing with Rupert’s team, West Ham United. On the other hand, Sam focuses on training with the squad. Hence, there is no indication of potential romantic reconciliation between Sam and Rebecca.

Meanwhile, the focus at Richmond is likely to remain on competing in the Premier League and avoiding relegation. Statistically, the teams promoted from the Championship are most likely relegation candidates. Moreover, the media has touted AFC Richmond to finish smack bottom of the pile in the 20th position. Hence, it seems like Rebecca and Sam won’t have time for a romance and do not need a distraction as complicated as their relationship. All things said we do not see Sam and Rebecca patching things up just yet. However, the door remains open for Sam and Rebecca to get back together down the road.

