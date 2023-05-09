Why Did Taylor Kelly Leave 9-1-1? Where is Megan West Now?

After the heartbreak of Evan “Buck” Buckley and Abigail “Abby” Clark’s separation in FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1,’ the introduction of Megan West’s Taylor Kelly was nothing but a relief to the ardent admirers of the firefighter. Buck and Taylor get into a committed relationship which allows the former to grow as a partner. However, their relationship gets threatened when Taylor decides to do a story on a firefighter named Jonah Greenway based on the information Buck gave her in confidence. Soon, Taylor disappears from Buck’s life and the narrative of the show.

In the seventeenth episode of season 6, Taylor gets featured briefly, making the viewers eager to know more about West’s exit from the series. Well, let us share what we know about the same!

Why Did Taylor Kelly Leave 9-1-1?

Neither FOX nor Megan West has released an official statement concerning the reason behind the actress’ departure from ‘9-1-1.’ However, it is evident that the actress left the series due to the conclusion of her character Taylor’s arc. Taylor was conceived and introduced as Buck’s love interest, which explains why her arc comes to an end when they break up. “It was always inevitable that they [Buck and Taylor] would not survive, just because of the people that they are,” co-showrunner Kristen Reidel told Variety about the inevitability of the couple’s separation, which paved the way for West’s departure from the series.

Since the narrative of the procedural drama doesn’t demand Taylor as an independent character, it isn’t a surprise that West left the show after featuring in nineteen episodes of the same. Characters who aren’t first responders or ones who aren’t closely related to them do not have much scope in the series, which explains why the actress parted ways with the show. Still, Reidel did talk about the possibility of seeing Taylor again in the series after her break up with Buck. “We’ve always liked Taylor. I think she could be a fun foil at times, so it’s entirely possible that we could see her again. But for Buck, it’s the end of the line,” the co-showrunner told TVLine after the broadcast of the fifth season finale.

Reidel’s words are proven right in the seventeenth episode of the sixth season as West feature in the episode as Taylor very briefly. Similarly, we can expect the actress to return to the show in feature, especially to feature in storylines that involve media coverage of the emergency interventions of Station 118. West’s guest appearance cannot be ruled out in the future as Taylor may step into the fire station strictly as part of her work.

Where is Megan West Now?

After leaving ‘9-1-1,’ West joined the cast of the second season of Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction series ‘Outer Range,’ starring Josh Brolin. “An absolute honor to be a part of this crew… immensely grateful for everyone who made this possible. Yeee haw baby!” West shared about joining the series. “I got the call on my Mom’s Birthday. Thanks for the birthday gift from above mama,” she added. The details of West’s character in the series are currently under wraps.

Just a girl waiting to report the news… y’all ain’t even ready for this chaos.☺️ Happy Sunday everyone. pic.twitter.com/yKGq5Iulki — Megan West (@theMeganWest) August 2, 2021

West is also a part of the cast of Boy Makes Girl, a film co-directed by Mark Elias, who plays Tim Rosewater in ‘the 9-1-1’ spin-off series ‘9-1-1: Lone Star.’ She plays Kelsey in the same. Although West’s Taylor is missed in ‘9-1-1,’ we can expect the actress to deliver incredible performances in both the upcoming projects.

