Why Did Vince Shoot Jack in Virgin Rover?

Based on the eponymous series of novels by American author Robyn Carr, ‘Virgin River’ tells the stories of the resident of the fictional titular town. The show begins as nurse practitioner and midwife Melinda “Mel” Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) moves to Virgin River to escape the grief of losing her husband in a tragic accident. Despite the initial troubles she encounters, Virgin River becomes her home. She gradually assimilates into the community and finds love in Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson), a former Marine and local bar owner.

Like Mel, Jack was initially an outsider, but he becomes mesmerized by the beauty of Virgin River and makes his home there. He comes to be regarded as the glue that holds the entire community together. In the season 2 finale, ‘Blown Away,’ Mel arrives at Jack’s bar and discovers he has been shot. Although Jack survives, he initially doesn’t remember what happened to him. In season 4, it is revealed that Vince (Steve Bacic), Wes’ twin brother, was the shooter. If you are wondering why he did it, we got you covered. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Why Does Vince Try to Kill Jack?

As mentioned above, after the incident, Jack can’t recall who shot him. When the investigation begins to show that it was Brady, one of Jack’s friends from the Marine days, he believes it. Brady has not only stolen from him in the past, he is also involved in the operation of the local drug lord, Calvin. In the season 3 finale, Brady is arrested after the gun with which Jack is shot is found in his car. When the fourth season begins, everyone except Jack’s sister Brie seems to believe that Brady was indeed the shooter.

Ultimately, when Jack sees Vince’s photo, he suddenly remembers that Vince is the one who shot him. Wes was Paige’s abusive husband. She ran away from him with their son, Christopher, and came to Virgin River. However, Wes eventually found her. To protect herself and her son, Paige accidentally pushed Wes down the stairs, killing him. She told Preacher what happened, and the latter convinced her to leave town with her son. Meanwhile, Preacher buried Wes’ body in the woods.

After realizing his brother was missing, Vince, a police officer, arrived in Virgin River to look for him. He learned about how close Preacher and Paige were and that Preacher worked at Jack’s establishment. When he walked into Jack’s bar, he had no intention of shooting him. However, the situation quickly escalated and went out of control. Jack grabbed a knife, prompting Vince to draw his gun. Jack utilized his combat experience and managed to injure Vince with the knife and disarm him. He grabbed the gun and tried to call the authorities. However, Vince had a second gun on him, and he shot Jack with it. He then picked up the other gun, accidentally kicked the bloody knife under the counter, and left. In the season 4 finale, ‘The Long Goodbye,’ Preacher realizes that Vince didn’t mean to shoot Jack and tries to convince him to let Paige go. When that fails, Preacher subdues the other man by hitting him with a piece of wood.

