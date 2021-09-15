Since its debut in 2018, ‘Titans’ has introduced some of the most popular young heroes from the pages of DC Comics to the small screen. The series revolves around Batman’s former protege, Dick Grayson, who leads a team of superheroes comprising of fan-favorite characters such as Starfire, Raven, Beast Boy, etc., with more and more heroes joining the roster as the show moves forward. However, one key member of the team from the comics and previous animated adaptations has been absent from the lineup. If you are wondering why Cyborg does not appear on ‘Titans,’ here’s everything you need to know!

Who Is Cyborg?

Victor Stone is the young individual who, after an accident and subsequent experimentation, becomes the half-man half-machine hero known as Cyborg. While Cyborg is not a founding member of the Titans in the comics as he joins the team much later, he is a key part of the hugely popular ‘Teen Titans’ animated series that aired from 2003 to 2006. The series is known for introducing an entire generation of viewers to the superhero team and is considered one of the best adaptations of the comics. Cyborg also appears as a part of the team in the more recent animated series ‘Teen Titans Go!’ as well as various other animated projects.

Cyborg’s backstory is significantly altered following the DC Comics Universe’s 2011 relaunch titled ‘The New 52.’ Victor is a high school football player who becomes Cyborg after coming in contact with the alien device known as Motherbox. In this iteration, he is also a founding member of the Justice League. This particular origin and characterization are detailed in Cyborg’s live-action ‘DCEU’ appearances.

Why Is Cyborg Not in Titans?

There are a few key reasons to be considered so as to why Cyborg does not appear on the show. Firstly, Cyborg appears in the ‘DCEU’ films ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016),’ ‘Justice League (2017)’ and ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021).’ Actor Ray Fisher portrays the character in these films. It was widely believed that at the time, Warner Bros, the parent company of DC Comics, wished to keep its television and film universes separate.

It is possible that the character was simply out of bounds for the creators of the show while it was in development. Actor Lee Thompson Young appears as Cyborg in the hit series ‘Smallville’ that aired from 2001-2011. until then, Cyborg wasn’t considered an A-list character. Owing to his film appearances and the development of a solo film, it is possible that the studio wanted to reserve the character for the big screen.

That approach quickly changed, and the solo film is stuck in development hell. This paved the way for the character to appear in the television series ‘Doom Patrol,’ which initially began life as a spin-off of ‘Titans’ after the eponymous team appeared in an episode of the show’s first season. However, in the 2020-2021 ‘Arrowverse’ crossover event ‘Crisis on Infinite Earths,’ ‘Titans’ and ‘Doom Patrol’ are established as taking place in alternate realities.

Actor Joivan Wade who essays the role of Victor Stone/Cyborg in ‘Doom Patrol,’ has said that his iteration of the character is much younger than the comic book counterpart who is associated with Teen Titans. “With the DCU, there are always going to be opportunities to cross over, and I’m sure they will. But especially when it comes to Cyborg’s origin story and understanding who he is as a character, he fits within the world of the Doom Patrol,” Wade told DC Comics’ website, explaining the reason behind Cyborg appearing on ‘Doom Patrol’ instead of ‘Titans.’

In 2019, like Wade actor Ryan Potter who plays Gar Logan/Beast Boy on ‘Titans,’ also expressed hope that Wade’s iteration of Cyborg will crossover with ‘Titans.’ However, the possibility of that has diminished since the two shows now take place in alternate realities. Nonetheless, fans should still not lose hope of seeing Cyborg appear on ‘Titans’ as other ‘Arrowverse’ shows are known for regularly crossing over with each other. With a little luck, the same could materialize for ‘Doom Patrol’ and ‘Titans.’

