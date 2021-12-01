Why Was The Sinner Season 5 Cancelled?

‘The Sinner’ revolves around seasoned detective Harry Ambrose, who solves various tantalizing and disturbing criminal cases with a keen focus on the psychology of the suspects. The first season of the procedural show is based on Petra Hammesfahr’s novel of the same name and developed for television by Derek Simonds. The subsequent seasons follow original storylines making the series an anthology.

It first premiered in 2017 and garnered positive reviews from critics along with solid ratings. With the show’s fourth season wrapping up Harry’s latest case, we are sure viewers must be wondering whether the ace detective will be returning to our screens with a new mystery to solve. In that case, allow us to share everything we know about ‘The Sinner’ season 5!

The Sinner Season 5: Why Did it Get Cancelled?

‘The Sinner’ season 4 premiered on October 13, 2021, on USA Network. New episodes were released weekly, with the season finale dropping on December 1, 2021. The fourth installment contains eight episodes with a running time of 40–54 minutes each. It received favorable reviews from critics and audiences but generated lower viewership ratings in comparison to its predecessors.

Therefore, fans must be anxious to learn about any news of a fifth season renewal for the series. For those fans, we have some disheartening news. On November 17, 2021, a couple of weeks ahead of the show’s season 4 finale, it was reported that ‘The Sinner’ had been canceled by the USA Network. Thus, in retrospect, the fourth season finale also serves as the series finale. However, at the time of cancellation, no specific reason behind the decision was shared by the network.

‘The Sinner’ is among the last original scripted shows currently airing on the USA Network, with the cable channel shifting its strategy to producing more reality shows. It has been widely speculated that the series was canceled in accordance with the network’s new content development policy. However, the show’s diminishing viewership numbers could also have been a cause of concern for the channel, and after four seasons, the USA Network likely decided to pull the plug on the show.

Those wondering whether the show’s cancellation had any dramatic effect on its ending need not worry as executive producer Derek Simonds assured fans that the ending of season 4 is intended to wrap up the story arc of Detective Harry Ambrose.

“It’s been a huge pleasure and a privilege to be able to tell the kind of stories we have on The Sinner these past four seasons. UCP and USA have been ideal partners and continually supportive of our creative goals, and I’m so pleased to complete Harry Ambrose’s dramatic series-long arc as we intended in this final season,” Derek Simonds said in a statement given to Deadline. He also expressed his gratitude to lead star Bill Pullman (‘Halston‘) and the rest of the show’s cast and crew.

Although this seems like the end of the road for ‘The Sinner,’ it is always possible that the series could find a new life at a different home, either in this iteration or in a new form. Back in October 2021, Simmonds expressed an interest in continuing Harry Ambrose’s story while putting forth the possibility of introducing a new lead detective. Moreover, the series also enjoys a decent number of viewers on streaming platforms.

Even though the hope of ‘The Sinner’ getting revived is tiny, such a possibility cannot be ruled out. However, there are currently no plans of resurrecting the series, and Simonds’ statement confirms that Harry has retired from police work and our screens. As things stand, ‘The Sinner’ season 5 is officially canceled.

