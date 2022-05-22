Will Alicia and Victor Strand Die in Fear the Walking Dead? Theories

The second half of AMC’s post-apocalyptic series ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ season 7 revolves around Alicia’s efforts to conquer Strand’s Tower to turn the haven into the much-sought PADRE. In the fourteenth episode of season 7, Alicia arrives at the Tower with her army to seize control of the secure building. Strand and Alicia team up when Wes emerges as a severe threat. He restricts the duo from turning off the beacon for the walkers to attack Alicia’s followers. Still, Alicia and Strand manage to get to the roof, only for their lives to get threatened. So, will they die? Let us share our thoughts! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Alicia and Victor Strand Die?

After arriving at the roof of the Tower, Strand decides to not turn off the beacon when he realizes that Alicia will not forgive him for killing Wes. In between a fight between the two, Alicia’s metal hand gets stuck in a gasoline container, paving the way for its spread on the roof when she takes her hand back. Soon, a fire breaks out on the roof when the beacon collapses, igniting the gasoline. Alicia passes out when the fire spreads, also trapping Strand. Since the entire roof is burning, there may not be an easy way for Strand to carry an unconscious Alicia to escape.

However, Alicia and Strand most likely will survive. Since Daniel succeeds in guiding the other members of Alicia’s army to the Tower, we may see Dwight or Luciana finding Alicia. Since Alicia is with Strand alone, her followers may check in on her and find that she is in between a fire with the leader of the Tower. We can expect someone from the group to help them escape from the roof. Still, they wouldn’t be completely safe from death. Since the fire is expected to spread throughout the Tower, Strand and Alicia may need to find a way to stay alive even if they escape from the roof.

Considering that the Tower is surrounded by radioactive walkers, Alicia and Strand cannot walk away from the potentially burning building. For the survival of their and their followers’ lives, they may need external help from someone who can distract the walkers away from the establishment. Since Morgan is away from them, assistance from an unforeseen individual or group may turn out to be essential. If that’s the case, Alicia and Strand may save their lives, at least temporarily.

The condition of the Tower, once the fire gets extinguished, will likely determine the fates of Alicia and Strand. If the establishment turns out to be uninhabitable, they may get forced to find a new sanctuary for their survival along with their followers. The presence of an enormous number of radioactive walkers may threaten their lives irrespective of the way they may choose for their lives ahead. Otherwise, they may need to end up in Maya’s radiation-free region to stay alive. Since Morgan is on his way to the region with Baby Mo, Alicia, Strand, and others may follow as well.

