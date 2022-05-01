Will Claire Die? Will Caitríona Balfe Be Back in Outlander Season 7?

The sixth season of Starz’s historical series ‘Outlander’ ends with Richard Brown arresting Claire on suspicion of killing Malva. Jamie resists Richard and his men but finally realizes that he doesn’t have enough support to wage a war against them. Claire gets arrested and Richard leads her, along with Jamie and Tom, to the court in Wilmington. He aspires to see her getting executed to exact his vengeance on the Frasers.

As the death sentence hangs above Claire, one must be alarmed about the character’s fate. In addition, the admirers of the show must be worrying whether the predicament is a gateway for Caitríona Balfe to leave the show. On that note, let us put your concerns to rest! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Claire Die?

After arresting Claire, Richard Brown lets her know that he will try his best to ensure that she will get executed for Malva’s murder. To prevent Jamie from saving his wife, Richard instructs his men to carry him to a ship bound for Scotland. The head of the Committee of Safety takes advantage of the accusations against Claire to arrest her for the girl’s murder. He aspires to utilize the lack of witnesses to prove Claire’s innocence to present a strong case against her in court. Claire’s supposed motive and the speculations regarding Claire being a witch turn out to be advantageous to Richard, who dreams to lead Claire to the gallows to witness her death.

However, Richard’s aspirations may not materialize since Claire most likely will not die. In Diana Gabaldon’s ‘Outlander’ novel series, the source texts of the show, Tom Christie saves Claire from getting executed. Tom confesses to killing Malva to save her from the death sentence. In the novel series, Tom is aware of Malva’s attempt to kill Claire. He may have realized that Claire is innocent and the murderer of Malva is someone else. In addition, Tom loves Claire. Also for the sake of his love, he finally confesses to committing the murder.

In the upcoming seventh season of the show, we can expect Tom to defeat Richard’s vicious intentions to save Claire from death. Since Young Ian and Chief Bird rescue Jamie from Richard’s men, the lord of Fraser’s Ridge may arrive at Wilmington before any harm could befall his wife. Considering Tom’s possible confession and Jamie’s potential return to his wife, Richard may need to accept defeat and back off from longing to see Claire’s death.

Without the front of law enforcement, Richard cannot harm Claire and he is wise enough to know that any such attempt may cost his life like Lionel’s death. Since the sixth season ends with Claire’s life hanging by a thread, the ardent admirers of the character must be concerned about Caitríona Balfe’s commitment to the show. Well, let’s find out whether the actress will be a part of the show’s seventh installment!

Will Caitríona Balfe Be Back in Outlander Season 7?

Yes, Caitríona Balfe will be back in ‘Outlander’ season 7 to portray Claire. The production of the seventh season seemingly began in early April 2022 and the actress is officially a part of the upcoming round. Furthermore, Claire’s storyline is a pivotal part of Gabaldon’s ‘An Echo in the Bone,’ the source novel of the seventh round of the period drama. Thus, we can expect the seventh round of the show to mainly follow Balfe’s character.

In the upcoming episodes of the show, we may see Claire getting involved in the Revolutionary War. She may need to suffer the absence of Brianna, Roger, and Jemmy as they are expected to return to the 20th century. Jamie and Claire may also leave for Scotland.

Read More: Is Roger Jemmy’s Father in Outlander?