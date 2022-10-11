Will Freema Agyeman’s Helen Return to New Amsterdam?

The fourth season of NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam’ ends with an astounding development as Dr. Helen Sharpe doesn’t arrive in New York City for her wedding with Dr. Max Goodwin. Upon leaving Max at the altar, she explains that she is not ready yet for a commitment and adds that she cannot leave London at all. Adding to the heartbreak of the “Sharpwin” fans, Freema Agyeman, who plays Helen, left the show ahead of its fifth season. As Max tries his best to lead a life without Helen, admirers of the couple must be eager to know whether Freema will return to the show for Helen to comfort the former. Well, let’s find out!

Why Did Freema Agyeman Leave New Amsterdam?

Freema Agyeman announced her departure from ‘New Amsterdam’ in July 2022. “First off I would like to say a huge heartfelt THANK YOU for your unending, dedicated and deliciously ferocious support!” Freema shared. “She [Helen] has meant so much to me, but the time has come for me to hang up her white coat, as I officially share the news that I will not be returning for the final season of New Amsterdam. While I am saddened, I am also incredibly excited to see how the story concludes as a fan of the series,” the actress added.

Even though Freema hasn’t revealed the explicit reason behind her departure from the show, the actress seemingly left the medical drama to pursue other career opportunities. “Her [Freema’s] spirit around that is not contentious or frictional at all. It was just her preference for her future and her career choices,” executive producer Peter Horton told TV Insider. “We adore her, she adores us, she misses us, we miss her. It wasn’t a thing where she was just miserable and deciding whether to stick around. It was a harmonious sort of thing. We love her,” Horton added.

Since Freema is currently a part of the cast of ‘Dreamland,’ a Sky comedy series, it is safe to believe that the actress left ‘New Amsterdam’ to be a part of varied projects. But will we ever see her again in the NBC show? Let’s see!

Will Helen Return to New Amsterdam?

Although neither NBC nor Freema Agyeman hasn’t announced the actress’ return to ‘New Amsterdam,’ we may see Helen featuring again in the medical drama. When Freema left the show, series creator David Schulner and executive producer Peter Horton made it clear that they are happy to welcome the actress back to the show in the future. “We wish Freema the best of luck on her next chapter and the doors of New Amsterdam will always be open if she wishes to return! We are extremely proud of the impact Freema and Dr. Helen Sharpe have made over these past four seasons and are so grateful to have been a part of that story,” Schulner and Horton expressed in a joint statement.

As far as Ryan Eggold, who plays Max, is concerned, Freema may return to the show. “I, as a fan of this show, hope there is some more closure between Max and Helen, and I would love to play that moment again with her, with Freema, who’s the greatest of all time,” Eggold told NBC Insider. “And I don’t know where the story’s gonna go, but I’m excited. I can tell you this: I don’t think that will be the last of Sharpe, but where it goes remains to be seen,” the actor added.

Schulner also teased that Helen is not out of the narrative of the show for good. “I would say you may not have seen the last of Helen Sharpe. That’s all I’ll tease. So stick around and find out,” the creator told TV Insider in the same interview. Since Helen is still alive, Freema’s return is indeed a possibility. As the show concludes with the current season, Freema may return to the show for Helen to reunite with Max or witness him uniting with another person, possibly Dr. Elizabeth Wilder.

