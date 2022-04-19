Will Jocko Sims’ Dr. Floyd Reynolds Leave New Amsterdam?

In NBC’s medical series ‘New Amsterdam,’ Dr. Floyd Reynolds shares his life with Dr. Linda “Lyn” Malvo within a polyamorous relationship that also includes Lyn’s husband Dr. Claude Baptiste. Even though his and Lyn’s intricate togetherness starts as a casual relationship, it becomes solid when she becomes pregnant. Lyn makes her two partners decide against determining the identity of the father to not change the dynamics of their relationship.

However, in the sixteenth episode of season 4, Lyn meets Reynolds with a revelation that shakes him. Since the turn of events is expected to change the course of the surgeon’s life, one must be eager to know whether it will conclude the character’s storyline, paving the way for Jocko Sims’ exit. Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Dr. Floyd Reynolds?

Upon deciding to not move forward with a paternity test, Reynolds starts to take care of Lyn as she struggles with concerns regarding her complicated pregnancy. On the other hand, Claude tries to find a new job and eventually accepts an offer from a hospital in Denver, Colorado. He also informs Reynolds about his intention to move from New York to the Western state with Lyn. On the same day, Reynolds meets Lyn, who informs him that he is the birth father of her baby.

Reynolds knows Lyn’s potential move to Colorado will distance him from his own child. He may feel forced to accompany the couple to the Mountain West if he wants to be with his child as a father. As someone who has left New Amsterdam to move to San Francisco to join Evie Garrison, his ex-fiancée, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Reynolds does the same to be with Lyn. If that’s the decision Reynolds makes, admirers of the character may need to worry about the surgeon’s future in the show.

In addition, the intolerable rules and regulations implemented by Veronica may not be helping Reynolds to stay in New Amsterdam. Lyn and his unborn baby’s potential departure from Reynolds may make him realize that there’s nothing that connects him in the hospital for him to not think about moving to Colorado. So, will Reynolds move from NY for the sake of his baby? Does the possibility indicate Jocko Sims’ departure from the show? Let’s see!

Will Jocko Sims Leave New Amsterdam?

As of yet, neither NBC nor Jocko Sims has released a statement regarding Reynolds’ supposed departure. Rather than forcing Reynolds to move from NY, the real identity of the father of Lyn’s baby is expected to make Lyn stay back with Reynolds while Claude moves forward with his plan to relocate to Colorado. Upon knowing that Reynolds is the father of the baby, Claude may not wish for Lyn and her unborn baby to accompany him. He may realize that his troubled and dispiriting married life with Lyn will only come second to Reynolds’ place in his wife’s life as the father of their baby.

If that’s the case, we can look forward to Lyn deciding to stay with Reynolds, expecting their child together. They are likely to continue their career in New Amsterdam, which will dismiss any concerns regarding Sims’ supposed exit from the show. On the other hand, Claude may return to New Amsterdam if Max succeeds in forcing Veronica to resign. Such a development will result in three doctors continuing their life in the hospital together, without hurting their polyamorous relationship. Considering these possibilities, we believe that Jocko Sims is likely to continue featuring in ‘New Amsterdam.’

