Will Morgan Get Pregnant in The Good Doctor?

The sixth season of ABC’s medical series ‘The Good Doctor’ follows an intricate phase of Dr. Morgan Reznick’s life. After breaking up with Dr. Alex Park, Morgan focuses on becoming a mother. She keeps her ambitions aside for a while to get pregnant through embryo transfer and even finds a sperm donor. Although Park initiates to become a sperm donor, she declines the offer but seeks his advice concerning her future as a parent since he is a father. In the twelfth episode of the season, Morgan expresses how much getting pregnant means to her, making one wonder whether she will get pregnant anytime soon. Let us share our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Will Morgan Get Pregnant?

After finding a sperm donor, Morgan proceeds with her IVF procedures to get pregnant. However, her first embryo transfer becomes unsuccessful. Her doctor asks her to wait for three months for the next transfer but she doesn’t want to wait for such a considerable period. Irrespective of the side effects, Morgan permits her doctor to start a series of medications to prepare her uterus to get pregnant again. Although Morgan’s first attempt doesn’t make her pregnant, her doctor doesn’t share any significant worries concerning the same, which indicates that she is healthy enough to become a mother.

Even though Morgan’s eagerness to become a mother is making her choose a risky treatment procedure to get pregnant, she is knowledgeable enough to know that the same will yield results. Thus, health-wise, Morgan is ready to get pregnant. However, she is conflicted about how to deal with her ambitions while she is aspiring to become a mother. Morgan has always prioritized her career and aspirations, which makes her a highly competitive and efficient doctor in the first place. She even puts her relationship with Park on the line to fulfill her ambitions, which depicts the lengths she would go to materialize her aspirations.

When Morgan starts her IVF procedures, she gets forced to keep aside her ambitions so that she can prioritize getting pregnant. Morgan’s ambitious nature resurfaces when Dr. Marcus Andrews offers her a position to monitor the clinical trials that are slated to happen at St. Bonaventure Hospital. Although she initially decides against accepting the position to not get distracted from her efforts to get pregnant, Morgan eventually accepts the same since she cannot let such an opportunity pass. Her decision to supervise the trials may affect her decision to get pregnant.

When Morgan asks Dr. Audrey Lim about following her ambitions while nurturing a child, the latter asks the former to choose one. Although Andrews lets her know that it is possible to be a committed doctor and mother at the same time, Morgan may know that it will be extremely difficult to do the same. Considering these factors, Morgan’s pregnancy will highly depend upon her willingness to make sacrifices in her career. In light of the eagerness she shows to be a mother, it will not be a surprise if she leans toward getting pregnant.

Since her colleagues at St. Bonaventure Hospital are extremely compassionate and kind towards Morgan, they most likely will help her deal with the nuances of her impending pregnancy. With the help of Park, Andrews, and/or Lim, she may even succeed in finding a balance between being a doctor and a mother if she gets pregnant.

