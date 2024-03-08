Will Sharpe’s Sky Max Series Amadeus Starts Filming in Budapest in May

The shooting of Will Sharpe’s Sky Max series ‘Amadeus’ is set to start in Budapest, Hungary, in May. The show is penned by Joe Barton, with Julian Farino and Alice Seabright on board as directors.

Set within the musical hub of bustling Vienna at the end of the 18th century, the series delves into the iconic rivalry between a young Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Sharpe) and composer Antonio Salieri, while the 25-year-old titular character arrives in the city no longer a child and determined to carve his own path. Amadeus, navigating unemployment and the absence of paternal guidance, forges an unlikely partnership with the passionate singer Constanze, who later becomes his wife. With her connections, they cross paths with court composer Salieri, initiating a collision that molds their destinies and leaves a lasting impact on their legacies.

This venture is a fresh interpretation of Peter Shaffer’s 1979 theatrical production ‘Amadeus.’ The drama initially gained acclaim through successful live theater performances in London and New York. Its influence extended to Milos Forman’s 1984 cinematic adaptation, which secured eight Oscars, including Best Picture.

Sharpe recently portrayed James in ‘A Real Pain’ and Ethan Spiller in ‘The White Lotus‘. He also assumed the role of Rodney in the crime miniseries ‘Giri/Haji.’ He previously worked with Barton in ‘Giri/Haji,’ a show the screenwriter created. Barton is also known for creating Netflix’s ‘The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself’ and writing Prime Video’s ‘Encounter.’

Julian Farino recently directed two episodes of ‘Florida Man‘ and four episodes of ‘In Treatment.’ His diverse directing credits include shows such as ‘Giri/Haji‘ and ‘Ballers’. Farino also directed the movie ‘The Child in Time,’ featuring Benedict Cumberbatch and depicting the upheaval in a children’s book author’s life when his daughter goes missing. His extensive portfolio includes episodes of acclaimed shows like ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine,’ ‘The Newsroom,’ ‘Entourage,’ and ‘The Office.’ Seabright, on the other hand, created the Prime Video series ‘Chloe’ and directed two episodes of ‘Sex Education.’

The production of this upcoming historical musical drama will take place in Budapest, the region that most recently provided the backdrop for some renowned productions like ‘Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire‘ and ‘Dune: Part Two.’

