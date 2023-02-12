Will Spencer and Alexandra Break Up in 1923? Theories

Paramount+’s ‘1923’ follows Spencer Dutton (Brandon Sklenar), the youngest son of James Dutton, who spends time away from his family’s ancestral Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. During his adventures in Africa, Spencer meets Alexandra, a feisty young woman. Spencer and Alexandra fall in love and tie the knot in the sixth episode. However, the aftermath of the couple’s union is bittersweet since it implies their eventual separation. Hence, viewers must be wondering if Spencer and Alexandra will break up in ‘1923.’ If you are looking for answers about the future of Spencer and Alexandra’s relationship, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens Between Spencer and Alexandra?

In ‘1923,’ Spencer and Alexandra meet during the former’s hunting assignments in Africa. Alexandra tags along for the adventure, and the two quickly fall in love. However, danger seems to follow the couple everywhere they go. After Spencer learns of the tragedy his family is suffering, he promptly decides to return to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch. Spencer and Alexandra start their voyage across the ocean with Lucca, the Captain of a tugboat. However, Lucca dies from sickness, and the tugboat crashes into a ghost ship.

In the sixth episode, Spencer and Alexandra are saved by SS Cambridge. Later, they meet Captain Shipley, who tells them to book a passage from Marseille, France. However, since Spencer is an immigrant, he could face difficulty securing passage to the United States. Therefore, Spencer decides to marry Alexandra on the ship.

However, Spencer expresses his affection for Alexandra and states he is not marrying her simply for citizenship. Spencer and Alexandra get married using the rings given to them by Captain Shipley. After their marriage, Spencer and Alexandra retreat to a cabin where they start their life as a married couple. However, later at night, Spencer speaks his mind and expresses concern over his and Alexandra’s future together.

Will Spencer and Alexandra Break Up?

Their sense of adventure initially defines Spencer and Alexandra’s relationship. However, Alexandra slowly learns about Spencer’s tribulations because of his time in the war. As a result, Alexandra becomes a source of comfort for Spencer. At the end of the sixth episode, Spencer and Alexandra discuss their future together. The couple gets married on the ship in a small ceremony. Spencer and Alexandra exchange vows, but Spencer gets uneasy at night. Spencer says that since he took Alexandra along with him for his journey in Africa, the couple has faced constant danger.

The couple’s journey by sea has also been tumultuous, and they have faced several near-death experiences. Spencer feels that the constant dangers are a sign from the universe, implying that Spencer and Alexandra should not be together. However, Spencer is unwilling to part ways with Alexandra and wants to face every challenge with herself. Alexandra also does not want to part ways with Spencer and refuses to believe that the universe is trying to force them apart. Spencer and Alexandra proclaim their love for each other and share a passionate kiss.

All things said Spencer’s concerns are legitimate as trouble seems to follow everywhere he goes with Alexandra. Nonetheless, Spencer and Alexandra appear to be deeply committed to each other. Hence, it is unlikely that they will willingly break up. However, despite getting married, it is unlikely that Spencer and Alexandra will stop facing near-death situations. Therefore, it is likely that only death will separate the lovers.

Ultimately, the chances of Spencer and Alexandra breaking up are bleak. Actors Brandon Sklenar and Julia Schlaepfer, who play Spencer and Alexandra, have expressed excitement for their characters to interact with the Dutton family. Hence, viewers can expect Spencer and Alexandra’s relationship to evolve to fit the family dynamics on the Yellowstone Ranch.

