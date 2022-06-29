Will There be a Blasted Sequel?

Originally titled ‘Blasted – Gutta vs. Aliens,’ Netflix’s Norwegian film ‘Blasted’ revolves around Sebastian, who arrives at the mountain valley town of Hessdalen with his friends to celebrate his bachelor party. During their time in Hessdalen, famed for UFO sightings, the group encounters numerous possessed beings they consider aliens. The science-fiction film progresses through the aftermath of the encounter, which threatens Sebastian and his friends’ lives.

Directed by Martin Sofiedal, the film received mixed to favorable reviews from critics and audiences, garnering praises for its enthralling narrative, blending of genres, and performances. Since the movie ends with an astounding revelation that sets the stage for a sequel, the admirers of the film must want to know about the prospects of it happening. Well, here’s everything you need to know about the same!

Blasted 2 Release Date

‘Blasted’ premiered worldwide on June 28, 2022, on Netflix. The streaming giant ordered the film in May 2021 in collaboration with Miso Film Norway.

As far as the sequel is concerned, here’s what we know. Neither Netflix nor the production company of ‘Blasted’ has greenlit the sequel of the film. Even though the streaming service is yet to comment on the possibility of the same, the ample scope the film leaves behind is an indication that the sequel may happen. The mid-credit scene of the movie depicts Audun and Stine on their way to the alien creature’s home planet. The potential sequel can follow the aftermath of the same, possibly depicting their efforts to return to the planet Earth.

Miso Film Norway, the production company of the film, and Netflix have recently collaborated on multiple projects that include ‘Elves,’ ‘The Bombardment,’ and ‘The Rain.’ If the film’s viewership, among other necessary factors, satisfies the streaming giant, we may see Netflix joining hands with the company again for the sequel. Thus, if it gets greenlit soon, we can expect the ‘Blasted’ sequel to release sometime in Q3 2024 or later.

Blasted 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

If the sequel get greenlit, we can expect Mathias Luppichini (Audun) and Evelyn Rasmussen Osazuwa (Stine) to return. If the potential sequel will follow Audun and Stine’s attempt to contact the former’s friends, Axel Bøyum (Sebastian), Fredrik Skogsrud (Mikkel), Eirik Hallert (Pelle), and Cecilie Svendsen (Josefine) may return as well. Since André Sørum’s Kasper’s fate is unknown, the actor’s return is uncertain. Ingrid Bolsø Berdal (Hjørdis), Ingar Helge Gimle (Georg), and Modou Bah (Benjamin), along with several fresh faces, may also appear in the potential sequel.

Blasted 2 Plot: What can it be About?

‘Blasted’ ends with Sebastian fighting the alien creature that emerges from its chamber inside the spacecraft when he turns on Kasper’s car’s engine. Due to an explosion, the “aliens” get dispossessed and escape from the cave with Pelle. Audun asks Sebastian and Mikkel to escape and he starts to attack the creature with a laser gun. The creature’s spacecraft separates from the cave and starts its flight to its home planet. Kasper gets captured by the creature. Even though Sebastian and his friends believe that Audun is dead, he survives the creature and accompanies Stine to its home planet in the same spacecraft.

If the sequel gets greenlit, it may follow the aftermath of Audun and Stine’s journey to the alien creature’s home planet. They may become aliens and start to live among the alien creatures. Using the creatures’ advanced technology, the duo may contact Sebastian and others and try to return to the Earth. If Kasper is alive, he may join the duo and the three of them may start their journey back to the Earth. If Stine continues to be a disciple of the alien creature, Audun may fight her to save his life in the potential sequel.

