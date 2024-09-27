Wolfs Mid-Credits Scene, Explained: What is the Significance of the CCTV Tapes?

Apple TV+’s action–comedy film ‘Wolfs’ ends with a mid-credits scene that depicts the casual encounter between Margaret, a district attorney, and the “Kid,” who becomes a drug trafficker for a night to help his friend in distress. The scene is a montage of CCTV tapes from Hotel Delon, which depicts the duo’s walk to the DA’s room and the accident that nearly kills the young man. Jon Watts’ film shows viewers these montages rather than the fates of George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s unnamed fixer characters because of their importance. Since Apple TV+ already greenlit the movie’s sequel, this scene has unignorable significance! SPOILERS AHEAD.

The CCTV Tapes Showcase the Threat Margaret Faces

From the start, the footage captured by cameras in and out of Margaret’s room in Hotel Delon concerns George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s fixers. Since the tapes feature the two, who are supposed to be highly secretive and nearly non-existent to the world, they do not want to leave behind any pieces of evidence that can tie them to an assignment they are completing. However, when the Kid gains consciousness and makes it clear that he is alive in the trunk of the first fixer’s car, the two veterans forget the tapes and focus on dealing with their target and his drugs.

When the same CCTV tapes are played at the very end of the action-comedy film, it is clear that the first fixer’s worry has turned out to be true. The footage has been recorded with a particular motive, which is connected to the stunning revelation the movie’s climax offers. As the narrative concludes, the two fixers realize that the entire assignment is a set-up orchestrated by Lagrange with the help of their handler or the “Guy,” who throws them under the bus seemingly after making a deal with the drug lord. Clooney’s fixer initially considers the possibility of Pamela “Pam” Dowd-Herdry blackmailing his client.

After the fixer unravels the mystery behind the assignment, he realizes that the hotel owner is only a pawn in the game rather than the player. Instead of Pamela accidentally getting an opportunity to blackmail Margaret, the district attorney was intentionally captured on video even before the accident occurred.

The CCTV Tapes Are Lagrange’s Leverage Against Margaret

‘Wolfs’ takes place when Margaret, the district attorney, sets out to “clean” New York City by battling the drug lords. Meanwhile, Lagrange aspires to become the most significant player and presence in the region’s drug scene after stealing the shipment from the Albanians. As the DA gained prominence in the city, he must have realized that handling his rivals was not enough to rise to the top of the food chain in the criminal realm. This realization must have led him to devise a plan that would help him eliminate the DA as a threat. The CCTV tapes are nothing but his weapons against the attorney.

The footage recovered from the hotel shows that Margaret let a young man have a drug overdose and tried to cover up the accident rather than trying to help him. Furthermore, the DA calling a fixer to make the predicament disappear can immensely hurt her credibility. Using these explosive tapes, Lagrange can make her serve him. When the DA cannot move against him, the drug lord can grow beyond his estimates, eliminating every single competitor on the way. Even if someone rises to the occasion to challenge his autonomy, he can force Margaret to move against the potential rival.

The tapes at the movie’s end clarify that they haven’t been destroyed yet. In the already-confirmed sequel to the film, we can expect Lagrange to use the footage to threaten her. Since the two unnamed protagonists are expected to survive, their priority may also be finding the footage since it is nothing but a ticking time bomb that can significantly harm the fixers’ secretive existence.

