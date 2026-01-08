Rebecca Hall’s ‘Zero Protocol’ Begins Filming in London in February

The British capital will soon be ground zero for Rebecca Hall. This is because the filming of her next feature, a zombie-action horror movie titled ‘Zero Protocol,’ will take place there starting in February. Dan Hall has written the screenplay, and Debs Paterson will direct. Addressed as an “exciting fusion of technical and emotional filmmaking,” By Paterson, the story follows an NYPD commissioner (Hall) who navigates/battles to manage a city-wide zombie outbreak exploding in real time, only to discover her teenage daughter is trapped in the middle of the red zone.

Rebecca Hall has a wide range of movies to her name, including ‘Godzilla vs. Kong,’ Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Prestige,’ Woody Allen’s ‘Vicky Cristina Barcelona,’ ‘Iron Man 3,’ Ben Affleck’s ‘The Town,’ Ron Howard’s ‘Frost/Nixon,’ and Steven Spielberg’s ‘The BFG.’ We most recently saw her as Claire McCay in James L. Brooks’s political comedy drama ‘Ella McCay,’ also starring Emma Mackey, Ayo Edebiri, and Jamie Lee Curtis. TV shows she is a part of are Apple TV+’s ‘The Studio,’ BBC’s ‘The Listeners,’ and ‘Parade’s End,’ and Prime Video’s ‘Tales From the Loop.’ Hall will next be seen in another horror flick titled ‘Onslaught.’ Directed by Adam Wingard, the movie follows a mother who must protect her loved ones from a living threat that has escaped from a secret military base. The cast also includes Adria Arjona, Dan Stevens, and Michael Biehn.

Debs Paterson made her feature directorial debut with the comedy adventure movie ‘Africa United,’ which came out in 2010. ‘Zero Protocol’ will be her second feature film project. However, she has a string of TV shows to her credit, having episodes of shows like Starz’s ‘Spartacus: House of Ashur,’ MGM+’s ‘Robin Hood,’ Fox’s ‘Doc,’ Paramount+’s ‘Halo,’ Disney+’s ‘Willow,’ Sky’s ‘A Discovery of Witches,’ and Hulu’s ‘Harlots.’

Other popular horror movies filmed in London include ‘Frankenstein,’ ‘28 Days Later,’ ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites,’ ‘A Quiet Place: Day One,’ ‘World War Z,’ and ‘Last Night in Soho.’

