Zombieverse: Are Patricia Yiombi and Ro Hong-Chul Dead or Alive?

With Netflix’s ‘Zombieverse‘ season 2 living up to the hype of its previous installment, we get a Korean variety show that truly breaks all bounds of entertainment, intrigue, and reality. After all, it follows a group of individuals from all walks of life as they outwit the undead during a zombie outbreak across Korea, only to find a familiar face that could help save humanity. But alas, with bolder than-ever moves, enhanced zombies, and scared civilians, not all of them made it to their final destination – some got infected while others like Patricia Yiombi and Ro Hong-Chul vanished.

Patricia Yiombi Got Left Behind and Is Missing

While Congolese-born refugee Patricia managed to survive season 1 with the help of her fellow contestants despite being really scared every step of the way, things didn’t really pan out for her in season 2. Dex and Lee Si-Young left her at their hideout as they went to help others at the temporary quarantine spot, just to return with fellow survivors and find out there was a rescue mission on. The entire group then managed to reach the evacuation spot, but because the helicopter could not carry them all together, she got left behind alongside US Army Veteran and chef Andre Rush, who promised to protect her.

Andre was soon identified as a survivor even though he and Patricia were surrounded by zombies the last time they were seen by their group, but things changed within weeks. That’s because he soon got infected too, only to then be taken in by Shin Hyun-Joon as a part of his zombie collection – there was no trace of Patricia anywhere, either as a possible survivor or as a zombie. So, we can only assume that she is missing and could possibly play a significant role in this Zombie outbreak if it continues despite the finding of New Blood and its potential for creating a usable vaccine.

Being the Epitome of a Gray Character, Ro Hong-Chul is Also Missing

Although Ro Hong-Chul should have either died or gotten infected in season 1 itself, as Park Na-Mae bit him on the Ferris wheel, he actually managed to survive as a mutant. His injuries actually healed, revealing that he has the “New Blood,” which fights off the zombie venom in such a way that he can remain unidentified in their herd while staying human – it turned his blood pink, too. He thus made it to Yangyang County as a way to achieve freedom, only for the contestants to find him, learn he could be the key to creating a vaccine, and forcefully take him in the hopes of potentially saving humanity.

But alas, since the only thing Hong-Chul wanted was freedom, he tried to run away or sabotage them several times, only for it to horrifically backfire on their way to the National Medical Center in Seoul. Just as they got into a train, he actually took one of the players hostage and released a whole herd of zombies on the fellow players, just for the latter to gradually outsmart them. Then, when faced with other civilians immediately after, his actions left them angry and confused, rendering them unable to answer when asked if he was a zombie or not.

The other, hence, considered him a threat and hit him over the head, which hurt him to such an extent it actually appeared as if he had met his fate and passed away. However, when officials came to recover his body, he was nowhere to be found, which makes us believe that his mutant gene enabled him to survive the attack, too, and he fled the scene as soon as he was able. We can only imagine what he must have gone through, but if he did survive, we will see him again if the outbreak continues – the question is if it would be as a semi-zombie fighting for his freedom, a villain hell-bent on seeking revenge on those who failed to save him, or as an undeniable hero. In other words, his and Patricia’s situation actually gives rise to the possibility of a season 3.

