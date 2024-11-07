10 Days of a Curious Man Ending, Explained: What Happened to Mutena?

Directed by Uluç Bayraktar, Netflix’s Turkish film ‘10 Days of the Curious Man,’ also known as ‘Meraklı Adamın 10 Günü,’ ends with Sadık Adil Öçal unraveling the mystery behind the disappearance of Mutena. His pursuit of truth leads him to a familiar, unsuspicious figure, which makes the young woman’s fate all the more shocking. Even though the aspiring writer hasn’t even formed a friendship with her, the hardships she had to suffer unsettle him severely. Still, he moves forward with his life after concluding the investigation of the case with another intricate predicament awaiting him. This time, the fate of his relationship is on the line rather than the life of a client! SPOILERS AHEAD.

10 Days of a Curious Man Plot Synopsis

‘10 Days of a Curious Man’ begins with a rejection letter Sadık Adil Öçal receives from a publisher who heavily criticizes his literary work. The former lawyer and private investigator fails to accept that his creation has no emotional appeal. While he immerses himself in despair, he notices that the woman who regularly feeds the cats in front of his apartment hasn’t arrived yet. He enquires about the individual and shows up at the house of Şaziye. The old woman informs him that Mutena, the person he is looking for, died a while ago. Ahmet, her grandson, dismisses her words and adds that what his grandmother said is only an assumption rather than a fact.

Regardless, Mutena’s disappearance intrigues Sadık, who decides to write an emotionally charged novel about her by finding out what really happened to her. His inquiries lead him to her boyfriend, Metelik, who informs him that he hasn’t seen her for several weeks. However, from the young man, the writer learns that Mutena went to a media agency right before she vanished. He uses the connections of his girlfriend, Pınar, to meet the head of the agency, from whom he comes to know that the dancer/internet personality he is searching for had previously met a client named Öner, a high-profile government servant.

Soon, Sadık figures out that Mutena was sent to Öner by a reputed businessman named Yüksel Zinchirli in return for a permit to build a humongous tower on protected land. While interrogating the government official, the writer comes across videos of the former raping Mutena. He becomes severely unsettled after watching the same and kills Öner for hurting the vulnerable woman. Sadık next stops at Yüksel Zinchirli’s hideout. He reveals that Mutena blackmailed and subsequently robbed money from him with an accomplice who had an unusual laugh. After conveying this detail to the writer, the businessman tries to “buy” his life from the former, who kills the young man for taking advantage of the misery of others.

Who Killed Şermin and Sitki? Why?

While Sadık investigates the disappearance of Mutena, his life gets turned around because of an adorable dog named Chico. Following the arrival of his new canine companion, a woman named Şermin shows up at his house, only for her husband, Sitki, to believe that his better half is having an affair with the writer. He beats up the former private investigator, who ends up in a hospital to recover from the ambush. Meanwhile, Şermin and Sitki are found murdered, making the author the prime suspect in the case. Because of this unexpected turn of events, Sadık is forced to unravel the mystery behind the double murder to save himself.

Sadık’s investigation takes him to a photographer named Nedim Kifil, who reported him to the police. The mysterious man has been following the writer for a considerable while. Eventually, the author locks the photographer up and demands to reveal the truth. Şermin and Sitki’s murders are rooted in multiple extramarital affairs that turn their lives upside down. Nedim has been nurturing a relationship with Şermin, and they decide to kill the latter’s husband to lead an endearing life together. They target Sadık, who appears to them as a lonely man without anybody to stand up for him.

Şermin arrives at Sadık’s house to lure Sitki to the trap she sets with Nedim. They anticipate the realtor’s arrival at the apartment to kill him and frame the writer. However, their plan fails to grant them the life they aspire to live. Sitki eventually learns about another affair of Şermin with his nephew, Burak. The realtor kills his wife and awaits his relative, only to get murdered by him. Nedim takes photographs of Burak holding a gun and coming out of his uncle’s house to blackmail him. That’s when Sadık intervenes with his investigation. He leaves Sitki’s nephew to the police since he is not only a murderer but also an arsonist who burned down several buildings in their neighborhood.

10 Days of a Curious Man Ending: Who Killed Mutena? Why?

Mutena’s fate was rewritten when she decided to leave Istanbul for Kaş with her boyfriend, Metelik. The couple blackmailed Öner to garner the money they needed to move to the seaside town. The young woman knew the government employee had stored videos of him raping or sexually assaulting several individuals, including her, in his laptop. She used the same to gain enough money to embark on the journey she planned with Metelik. That was when she grew fond of a sports car she wanted to buy. Her partner tried to remind her that they didn’t have that kind of money to spend on a luxurious item, but she was persistent about buying the vehicle.

Mutena then used the emails exchanged between Öner and Yüksel Zinchirli concerning their illegal activities to blackmail the businessman. This time, she teamed up with Ahmet rather than Metelik, who disapproved of her wish to buy a sports car. As the opening sequence of ‘10 Days of a Curious Man’ depicts, Mutena distracted Yüksel’s bodyguard while her partner-in-crime snatched the money from the businessman, who misunderstood the young man’s cough as his laugh. After the robbery was committed, Ahmet disappeared from the young woman, provoking her. She eventually found him and took the money they stole together from him, all for herself.

Ahmet was persistent about snatching his share from Mutena. He asked for the help of Sacit, who showed up at the young woman’s place to scare her. Instead of leaving after finding the money, the brute tied her to a bed, repeatedly raped her, and eventually killed her. He took advantage of Mutena’s vulnerability after the theft to violently harm her. Her partner-in-crime, Ahmet, didn’t stand up for her and enabled Sacit to hurt her. When Sadık starts investigating her disappearance, she was last seen fourteen or fifteen days ago. The author finds her dead body on the tenth day of his investigation, which means that nearly a month has passed after the robbery.

However, when Sadık finds Mutena’s dead body, she has been dead only for five or six days. Ahmet’s revelation indicates that Sacit kept her in captivity for around twenty days, subjecting her to harrowing assaults. The young woman passed away after suffering for more than a fortnight at the hands of a barbarian who had no regard for her. Mutena’s murder sheds light on the condemnable state of women in a modern society where they are treated as mere attractive bodies who can satisfy the barbarous impulses of men. Öner, Yüksel, and Sacit treat them as voiceless and powerless beings they can terrifyingly “use” in whatever ways they want.

Mutena didn’t get killed because she hesitated to share the stolen money with Ahmet. She was killed because she was a vulnerable woman in a world of brutally potent and sexually aggressive men who had no regard for others. She was murdered not only by Sacit but also by every man who contributed to building a misogynistic society where women are not treated as equals but as mere tools to satisfy their sexual urges.

Are Sacit and Ahmet Dead?

Sacit and Ahmet are killed after Sadık learns about Mutena’s death. The author asks Metelik to murder the former for raping and killing the young woman and subsequently burns down the entire building with Ahmet inside. Since he is tied up, the young man cannot even try to save himself from the all-consuming fire. The writer lets Metelik kill Sacit because he is the one affected by the woman’s death the most. He has been nurturing a dream of building a life with Mutena in Kaş for a long while. The killer of his girlfriend not only ends her life but also eliminates his dream, which has motivated him to live day after day.

As far as Sadık is concerned, the death of Metelik’s dream is nothing short of murder. Therefore, he ensures that the young man gets a chance to exact revenge on Sacit. The writer then kills Ahmet himself for enabling or allowing the brute to hurt and kill Mutena. In the author’s eyes, Ahmet is also a murderer who deserves to die for causing the death of the young woman. Sadık commits or orders the murders of Sacit and his accomplice with a conviction that vigilante justice is the only ray of light left in the world. After seeing government employees and potent officials twisting and turning rules for their convenience, he can no longer believe in the institutions of law.

Therefore, Sadık takes matters into his own hands and starts to shoot down barbarous people like Öner and Yüksel. Sacit and Ahmet become part of this killing spree because their heinous actions don’t differ drastically from what the official and the businessman did to Mutena.

Do Sadık and Pınar Stay Together or Break Up? Will He Marry Gülhan?

Sadık and Pınar get together as a couple at the end of ‘10 Days of a Bad Man,’ the second installment in the ‘10 Days’ film series. What starts an endearing relationship gets troubled when Pınar vanishes from the author’s life to fulfill her ambitions. She disappears and earns a posting in one of the companies of the Köseoğlu Group, only for the writer to see the abandonment as a sign of her lack of love. Furthermore, he believes that his unhappiness will plague her if she remains with him. These convictions and understandings threaten Sadık and Pınar’s togetherness. However, it doesn’t mean that they are ready to separate from one another for good.

Sadık and Pınar ultimately decide to stay together. The former understands why his partner has to leave him and live her life, something he had done in the past. He cannot ignore the truth that she is a young woman with her own aspirations and dreams, which justifies her actions. On the other hand, Pınar is the epitome of practicality. She doesn’t care what her boyfriend thinks about her. As long as she loves him, she wants to be with him. She approaches life with a pristine lens of objectivity, which helps her tolerate and deal with Sadık without getting emotionally carried away. That’s also the reason why she is not expected to break up with him when he reveals that Gülhan wants to marry him.

Gülhan Köseoğlu wants to marry Sadık to adopt a little girl. Their potential wedding is expected to make the adoption procedures a cakewalk for the couple. The businesswoman promises to divorce the writer once she unites with her new daughter. Pınar accepts the deal because of two reasons. First of all, she is sensible enough to know that Gülhan is not at all a threat to her. Secondly, she mainly cares about the advantages of the deal, which will benefit her immensely. Since Gülhan is her boss, Pınar’s cooperation will be rewarded generously, allowing her to build a captivating life with Sadık. Therefore, the writer may marry his friend and continue to cherish an endearing togetherness with Pınar.

