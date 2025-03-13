Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan’s ’12 12 12′ Starts Filming in Austin and Prague in May

Anthony Mackie and Jamie Dornan will soon spend a few months in Bat City and Golden City! The actors are set to head to Austin, Texas, and Prague, Czech Republic, for the filming of their upcoming Apple TV+ heist series, ’12 12 12.’ Production for the limited series will begin on May 12, 2025, and is expected to wrap up by October 13, 2025. The series is created by Jim Keeble and Dudi Appleton, with Kari Skogland directing.

‘12 12 12’ follows a disgraced FBI agent (Mackie) and a seasoned American criminal (Dornan) as they engage in a high-stakes battle of wits across Europe. Their deadly game revolves around an elaborate and daring bank heist, targeting a heavily fortified vault hidden deep beneath the streets of Zurich. The series unfolds across three timelines: the 12 months leading up to the heist, detailing the intricate setup and rising tensions; the 12 critical hours during which the heist takes place; and the 12 days that follow, revealing the fallout and its far-reaching consequences.

Mackie is no stranger to working in TV shows. He previously played Danny Parker in Season 5, Episode 1 of ‘Black Mirror,’ titled ‘Striking Vipers.’ In addition, he portrayed Takeshi Kovacs in the Netflix original series ‘Altered Carbon.’ His other notable TV appearances include playing John Doe in the Peacock series ‘Twisted Metal’ and Sam Wilson/Captain America in the Marvel show ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.’ Most recently, he lent his voice to the character Herman in the Netflix movie ‘The Electric State’ and reprised his role as Sam Wilson/Captain America in ‘Captain America: Brave New World.’

Dornan is also a familiar name on TV. He played Paul Spector in ‘The Fall’ alongside Gillian Anderson and Valene Kane on BBC Two. He also portrayed Elliot Stanley in ‘The Tourist‘ alongside Danielle Macdonald and Shalom Brune-Franklin on BBC One. However, the actor is best known for playing Christian Grey in ‘The Fifty Shades‘ series alongside Dakota Johnson. Apart from ’12 12 12,’ he will appear in the Netflix TV show ‘The Undertow’ as Adam Walsh/Lee Walsh, playing twin characters.

Austin recently hosted the filming of ‘1923‘ Season 2, a ‘Yellowstone‘ prequel starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. In Prague, Robert Eggers shot ‘Nosferatu,’ recreating historical locations with 60 detailed sets.

