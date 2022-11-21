1899 Episode 8 Recap and Full Summary

Netflix’s ‘1899’ is a fascinating tale about a group of passengers on a ship called Kerberos. Over the course of the season, it peels away many layers of the mysteries surrounding the ship as well as the passengers on it. With every episode, it builds up a wave of questions that come crashing down in the eighth episode. It reveals many secrets and sets up the stage for the next chapter of the story, leaving the audience with a feeling of acute uncertainty about the fate of the characters. Here is a look at everything that happens in this episode. SPOILERS AHEAD!

1899 Episode 8 Recap

With so many characters to keep track of, ‘1899’ unrolls the events of its last episode by following three sets of characters. First, it puts Henry and Elliot together, giving us a glimpse into the boy’s past and why the old man had been looking for him for so long. Next, we follow Maura and Eyk as they try to get back Elliot while trying to figure out what the key in Maura’s locket opens. In the third set, we follow the surviving passengers who still struggle to make sense of their situation and try to find a way out of the ship.

The Truth About Elliot

Elliot has a dream in which he sees himself and Maura on a picnic. He catches a beetle and names it Alfred. He wishes to keep it with him, but Maura advises otherwise. She says that Elliot needs to let Alfred go if he wants the beetle to grow. She adds that one day, she will let Elliot go too. However, when the boy wakes up, his grandfather shows him that it was his mother’s inability to let go of him that landed all of them in trouble.

Henry injects Elliot with the white syringe which brings back the boy’s memory. He sees his father asking his mother to let him go, but Maura says that she can’t. She injects Elliot with the black syringe and tells him that he will forget everything when he wakes up. Henry adds that it was Maura who created this simulation for Elliot, and she is the only one with the key to open the door and let them all out. He also tells him that while it might look like Daniel is doing all this for his son, he is more devoted to his wife and will always choose her. On the screen, Elliot watches his father uploading a virus in the simulation.

The Fate of the Passengers

After the events of Episode 7, the passengers, including Maura, find themselves in the archives, where the ships from all the previous simulations are collected. They also reunite with Eyk, who’d been on Prometheus alone, ever since Daniel sent him there. With all the remaining passengers in the same place, Maura tells them everything she knows. She tells them about Henry, Daniel, and the key. It is also revealed that she was not the only one to receive the mysterious letter. Every other passenger got it too.

Maura proposes that they should look for the trapdoor and find her father. But the rest of the passengers decide that it’s better if they find a way out of the ship. Meanwhile, Daniel’s virus starts to take effect, and the black material infesting the ship fastens its pace. All the passengers are cornered and they divide into groups of two and find doors that lead them to each other’s memories.

Tove and Mrs. Franklin end up in Lucien’s memory; Ling Yi and Ramiro find themselves in his memory back in Portugal; Clémence and Jérome end up in Ling Yi’s memory. While they try to understand what’s happening, the memories too are infested by the virus and they all end up back inside Kerberos. With the entire simulation taken over by the virus, the final countdown begins and all six of them watch the whole ship disintegrate around them.

The Creator of the Simulation

While the rest of the passengers go about trying to find an escape, Maura and Eyk use the trapdoor inside Daniel’s room to enter his memory. From here, they find an opening that leads them inside the ship’s wiring. Much like Daniel did in the previous episode, they jump from one memory to another, realizing that all of their memories are connected. This eventually leads them to Maura’s memory where she finds her father’s hospital.

Maura intends to trade the key for Elliot, but before she can find her father’s offices, she and Eyk are found by Sebastian. He not only takes the key from Maura but also shuts down Eyk, who seems dead, just like Ada and the other passengers did in the beginning. Sebastian takes Maura to Henry, where she discovers that her son has sided with his grandfather. Henry talks about how her endless curiosity led her to create the simulation that has now become a prison for all of them. He promises he will never let her out of it and injects her with the black syringe, making her forget everything.

With the key in their possession, Henry, Elliot, and Sebastian prepare themselves to wake up from the simulation. But when Henry pushes the lock in the pyramid, nothing happens. This is when he realizes that Daniel did more than just infect the simulation with the virus. He also reprogrammed the lock and key, which means they are back to square one. Later, it turns out that Daniel also reprogrammed the black syringe, which means that Maura has not forgotten anything this time around.

Maura Wakes Up

With the 1899 simulation destroyed, Maura wakes up in her own memory. She reunites with Daniel inside Elliot’s playroom, the first simulation they’d ever created. While she still doesn’t have her original memories back, she does remember everything from the previous loop. Daniel tells her that her brother, Ciaran, is running the show now. Henry was stuck in this world, just like everyone else.

Handing over a toy pyramid to Maura, Daniel tells her that he reprogrammed the lock, key, and syringe. So, instead of removing her memories, the syringe brought her here. Similarly, he reprogrammed the black pyramid and the key from her locket, so they don’t serve the same function anymore. Instead, the toy pyramid in Elliot’s room and Maura’s wedding ring are the lock and key. When she unlocks it, reality opens up to her.

This time Maura wakes up in a spaceship. She’d been inside a pod, and so have other passengers, including Eyk. As reality sinks in, she discovers that the spacecraft is also named Prometheus and has the same number of passengers and crew as the steamship Prometheus did. She also receives a message from her brother, Ciaran, who welcomes her to reality. In the final scene, we see a triangle inside Maura’s eye and the world turns around just as it did in the previous simulation when she would wake up from a memory.

