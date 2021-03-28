6 Comedy Movies Like Bad Trip You Must See

‘Bad Trip’ is a hidden camera comedy film directed by Kitao Sakurai and starring Eric Andre, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, and Michaela Conlin in the lead roles. It follows two close friends, Chris and Bud taking a road trip in a stolen car from Florida to New York City so that Chris and confess his feelings to his high school crush, Maria. The two friends end up having a (mis)adventure of a lifetime. If you enjoyed the movie’s unique sense of humor presented in the reverent hidden camera format, we have compiled a list of similar films that you should also find entertaining. You can watch most of these films like ‘Bad Trip’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu.

6. Due Date

‘Due Date’ is a dark comedy film directed by Todd Phillips that follows Peter Highman, a successful architect who is forced to hitch a ride with the aspiring actor, Ethan Tremblay, to travel from Atlanta to Los Angeles to be with his wife, Sarah, for the birth of their child. The film is similar to ‘Bad Trip’ because both movies feature a road trip filled with hilarious mishaps. Zach Galifianakis’ comic timing and Robert Downey Jr.’s charismatic screen presence make for an ice and fire combination that is just too enjoyable to miss out on.

5. Project X

‘Project X’ is a comedy thriller film directed by Nima Nourizadeh and revolves around three teenagers, Thomas, Costa, and J.B who plan to throw a grand party that will quickly make them popular among their peers. However, their plan goes horribly wrong. The film’s found-footage format can be considered the sister of the hidden camera format of ‘Bad Trip.’ Moreover, both films don’t mind blurring the line between humor and profanity every now and then to keep the audiences laughing.

4. Dude, Where’s My Car?

‘Dude, Where’s My Car?’ is a stoner comedy film about two best friends Jesse and Chester, who misplace Jesse’s car after getting stoned. The close friendship between the two central characters is a common trait between this movie and ‘Bad Trip.’ A missing car is integral to the plot of both films, and it is hilarious to watch Jesse and Chester stumble across the town trying to retrace their misadventures from the night before. It has achieved cult status over the years, which makes it a must-watch for comedy fans.

3. Impractical Jokers: The Movie

If you enjoyed the rib-tickling banter of the two best friends from ‘Bad Trip’ you can double up on that fun with a quartet of close friends featured in ‘Impractical Jokers: The Movie,’ a hidden camera comedy film. The titular jokers, Sal, Joe, Murr, and Q, who are arguably the most popular faces associated with the genre on TV, make their big-screen debut with this film. The film is packed with the classic impractical shenanigans of the jokers but in a cinematic form. A portion of the film is also a road trip and the hidden camera format will certainly remind you of ‘Bad Trip.’

2. Bad Grandpa

‘Jackass Presents: Bad Grandpa,’ commonly known as ‘Bad Grandpa,’ is a hidden camera comedy film directed by Jeff Tremaine that follows a grandfather and his grandson on one epic road trip filled with hysterical misadventures. It forms a loosely linear narrative through its many pranks and stunts that are a staple of the Jackass franchise. Its road trip element and hidden camera format are reminiscent of ‘Bad Trip.’ Besides, is there a better pair of best friends than a grandfather and grandson? We don’t think so.

1. Borat

‘Borat’ is perhaps the most renowned film in the hidden camera sub-genre of comedy, and it lives up to every bit of hype you must have heard about it. The film is directed by Larry Charles and follows the titular character created by Sacha Baron Cohen interviewing real people across America for his documentary. Let us put it this way if ‘Bad Trip’ is the tip of the iceberg, then ‘Borat’ is the iceberg of the hidden camera comedy genre. The film’s satirical humor is also an upgrade over the borderline absurdist humor of ‘Bad Trip.’ The bottom line is, if you enjoyed ‘Bad Trip,’ you should definitely watch ‘Borat’ to experience the hidden camera comedy genre at its finest.

