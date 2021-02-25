7 Best Shows Like Ginny and Georgia You Must See

‘Ginny and Georgia’ is a comedy series written by Debra J. Fisher and Sarah Lampert. The series follows the life of 15-year-old Ginny, an introvert who seems to be more mature than her vivacious 30-year-old mom, Georgia. As Ginny’s stepfather dies in an accident, Georgia takes the inheritance and decides to settle in a New England town for a new start.

Together with Ginny and Austin (Georgia’s son), Georgia tries to create a new life for her family, which she could never have. ‘Ginny and Georgia’ is a heartfelt comedy that thrives in the playful banter between Ginny and Georgia. The show is peppered with pop-culture references that spices up the narrative. You can stream most of these shows similar to ‘Ginny and Georgia’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Dead to Me (2019-)

‘Dead to Me’ revolves around the lives of two women, Judy and Jen, who bond together in the face of strange situations. Jen is recently widowed after her husband dies in a hit-and-run case. She joins therapy to overcome her loss. There, she meets Judy, a woman grieving for her fiancé, who died of a heart attack. Their difference in disposition enables them to strike an unlikely friendship in the light of a truth that intertwines their lives. Even though the show doesn’t deal with a mother-daughter relationship, Jen and Judy’s frank and playful conversation is reminiscent of Ginny’s and Georgia’s bond.

6. Jane the Virgin (2014-2019)

‘Jane the Virgin’ is a romantic comedy-drama created by Jennie Snyder Urman. The series, as the name suggests, depicts Jane’s (Gina Rodriguez) life. She is a devoutly religious woman who gets accidentally inseminated by a doctor. The truth creates a huge dissonance in her life as she has to deal with the repercussions of the mistake. The series has subplots of international crime rings and murders, but the driving force is the relationship between Jane, her mother Xiomara, and her grandmother Alba. Much like ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ the show depicts unconditional love that blossoms in dire situations while showcasing the importance of motherhood, irrespective of age.

5. New Girl (2011-2018)

‘New Girl’ features a strong relationship and smart and crisp humor layered within its narrative, just like ‘Ginny and Georgia.’ The story follows a quirky schoolteacher, Jess (Zooey Deschanel), who moves into an apartment after a bad break-up. She subsequently shares her apartment with three other men who seem to support her at every step. Their friendship forms the crux of the story, and their relationship grows as they encounter new people in their lives. The series is similar to ‘Ginny and Georgia’ in its treatment of the relationships and, most importantly, the endless references to pop culture that make it a fun watch.

4. Parenthood (2010-2015)

A family drama, ‘Parenthood’ deals with three generations of the Braverman family based in Berkeley, California. The story is interweaved through the light-hearted and tumultuous moments that the family goes through. The relationship between the teenage Haddie and her mother, Kristina, is a delightful pairing similar to Ginny and Georgia’s relationship. Even though the setting and the premise of the two shows are different, they both deal with the trials and tribulations of parenthood. The deft characterization and the funny yet somber moments make this show a delightful watch.

3. Never Have I Ever (2020-)

A coming-of-age tale, ‘Never Have I Ever’ centers around Devi, a teenager who wants to change her social status after her freshman year is off to a horrible start. Devi has to deal with the loss of her father and the entailing grief. Amidst this situation, her relationship with her mother, Nalini, is put to the test. Nalini also tries to repair this relationship to help Devi overcome trauma and accept her Indian identity in a foreign land. Like ‘Ginny and Georgia,’ the show depicts how the relationship between a mother and daughter can be special in the face of filial problems.

2. Mom (2013-2021)

‘Ginny and Georgia’ depicts that not every mother-daughter relationship can be cushiony. Situations tend to muddle up the relationship, especially when they both have to wade through their own personal issues. Despite the adversities, they tend to bond together. One such show that deals with this theme is ‘Mom.’ It presents a mother-daughter duo with deep-seated issues arising from a dysfunctional relationship. Christy (Anna Faris) and her mom, Bonnie (Allison Janney), find somber moments of love amidst their bickering. If you like the quirkiness of Ginny’s and Georgia’s relationship, then ‘Mom’ should be on your watchlist.

1. Gilmore Girls (2000-2007)

It will be a fallacy on our part if we do not mention ‘Gilmore Girls’ while talking about ‘Ginny and Georgia.’ The similarities are clearly visible insofar as ‘Ginny and Georgia’ even refers to the show in a moment of self-reflexivity. ‘Gilmore Girls’ revolve around Lorelai and her daughter, Rory, exploring through issues of filial relationships and ambitions spanning across a generational gap. Lorelai and Rory work through their contentious issues and forge a bond that becomes the show’s defining factor. Ginny’s and Georgia’s relationship works in a similar vein as they grow together amidst their issues. You should not miss ‘Gilmore Girls’ if Ginny’s and Georgia’s relationship caught your attention.

