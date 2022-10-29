7 Movies Like Prey for the Devil You Must See

‘Prey for the Devil’ is a horror film directed by Daniel Stamm about the Catholic Church’s fight against demonic possession. After the rise in such cases, the Catholic Church decides to reopen schools and train priests to exorcise demons. However, a nun named Sister Ann, with a natural talent for the complex procedure is thrust into the spiritual spotlight. As a result, she must contend with a demon with a deep connection to her past. If you enjoyed the movie’s take on spirituality and demonic possession, you must be looking for more such streaming options. In that case, we have curated a list of similar films. You can watch most of these movies, like ‘Prey for the Devil’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu!

7. St. Agatha (2018)

Directed by Darren Lynn Bousman, ‘St. Agatha’ is a horror movie set in a mid-1950s church. It follows Mary, a pregnant woman seeking refuge after running away from her abusive father. She finds shelter at a convent in Georiga but must follow the institution’s strict rules. However, what transpires at the convent is a harrowing experience that will slowly transform Mary into an unrecognizable person. If you like the eerie setting and spiritual themes of ‘Prey for the Devil’ but aren’t a fan of exorcisms and demonic possession St. Agatha’ will suit your tastes. The film offers similar settings and themes but produces a drastically different character drama that keeps fans hooked until the end.

6. Incantation (2022)

The Taiwanese found footage horror film ‘Incantation‘ is directed by Kevin Ko. It follows Li Ronan, a young woman cursed after breaking a religious taboo who must fight against demonic forces to protect her daughter. The sharply filmed and cleverly plotted film examines the belief in the existence of supernatural forces, making it similar to ‘Prey for the Devil.’ However, the movie showcases a mother trying to stop her daughter from facing the consequences of her actions in contrast to the aforementioned film. Therefore, viewers who enjoyed ‘Prey for the Devil’ will appreciate the slightly different narrative and visual approach in ‘Incantation.’

5. The Exorcist (1973)

‘The Exorcist’ is a supernatural horror film directed by William Friedkin. The screenplay is penned by William Peter Blatty, based on his 1971 novel of the same name. The movie revolves around Regan, a young girl displaying bizarre behavior after interacting with an Ouija board. As a result, Regan’s mother seeks the Catholic Church’s help to exorcise her daughter. If you are a fan of classic horror movies, especially about demonic possession, ‘The Exorcist’ is one of the best movies in the subgenre. The film has also received the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay, making it a bonafide classic.

4. Saint Maud (2019)

Written and directed by Rose Glass, ‘Saint Maud‘ is a British psychological horror film. It follows Maud, a devout Catholic hospice nurse whose bond with Amanda, a former dancer in her care, takes a dark turn. Muad believes she must become Amanda’s savior and save her from the demons plaguing her. If you watched ‘Prey for the Devil’ and started wondering about the influence of the church’s preachings on young minds, ‘Saint Maud’ provides a visually stunning and emotionally moving take on the subject. The film has received universal critical acclaim and features themes similar to ‘Prey for the Devil.’ Therefore, viewers should not skip ‘Saint Maud.’

3. The Devil Inside (2012)

‘The Devil Inside‘ is a found footage supernatural horror film directed by William Brent Bell. The movie is presented as a documentary and tells the story of Isabella, a young woman seeking answers about her mother’s fate who murdered three people after being possessed by a demon. As a result, Isabella becomes involved in a series of exorcisms that will alter her perception of spirituality. Like ‘Prey for the Devil,’ the film’s emotional core is formed by a mother-daughter relationship and furthered by the concept of exorcism. Therefore, both movies are aesthetically similar but produce different narratives.

2. The Nun (2018)

Directed by Corin Hardy, ‘The Nun’ is a gothic horror film that serves as a spin-off/prequel to 2016’s ‘The Conjuring 2’ and the fifth installment in ‘The Conjuring‘ franchise. The film takes place in a Romanian monastery and follows a priest and his apprentice investigating a young nun’s death. However, they are forced to fight an evil supernatural force that tests their fate in God. The film features some bone-chilling sequences and a tense atmosphere akin to ‘Prey for the Devil,’ but flips the perception of nuns in horror movies in an unexpected fashion.

1. The Last Exorcism (2010)

‘The Last Exorcism’ is a found footage horror film about Cotton Marcus, a disillusioned evangelical minister. After years of performing exorcisms, Marcus agrees to work with filmmakers Iris and Daniel to document his final exorcism before retirement. However, the quest brings the trio face-to-face with pure evil. The film received positive reviews from critics and is one of director Daniel Stamm’s finest works. Moreover, it subverts tropes of the demonic possession subgenre, similar to ‘Prey for the Devil.’ Therefore, the film takes the top spot on this list!

