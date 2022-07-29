7 Shows Like Keep Breathing You Must See

Written by Brendan Gall and Martin Gero and based on a teleplay by Brendan Gall and Martin Gero, ‘Keep Breathing’ (initially ‘Breathe’) is a gripping survival drama television series. The series begins with a visceral plane crash. Following this, a woman finds herself stranded in the middle of the dense Canadian jungles. She must now pull all the resources and struggle for survival. Some of the themes the series conceals are human resilience and the dichotomy of human and nature, while the solid female presence is worth noting. If you liked the concoction, we might have some handy suggestions. You can find most of these shows similar to ‘Keep Breathing’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Black Summer (2019- )

Created by John Hyams and Karl Schaefer and a spinoff of ‘Z Nation’ by Karl Schaefer and Craig Engler, ‘Black Summer‘ is a dark and apocalyptic zombie survival series that runs a shiver through your spine at regular intervals. A team of special forces fights a battle for survival in the wake of an all-encompassing zombie apocalypse. Jaime King takes up the lead role as Rose; a mother separated from her daughter in the early days of the zombie outbreak. Guided by a cerebral score and unfolding in picturesque locations, this is a show that you can rely on to spook the hell out of you. If you have liked the recipe of ‘Keep Breathing’ but seek to amplify the horror quotient, here is a show you should consider watching.

6. The Rain (2018-2020)

Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen, and Christian Potalivo teamed up to create ‘The Rain,’ a Danish-original post-apocalyptic series that takes the audiences to a bleak Scandinavian backdrop. The name of the series comes from a virus that emerges from rainfall. As it wipes out most of the civilization in the Scandinavian wilderness, Danish siblings Simone and Rasmus hide in a bunker for six long years. They come out of the bunker to find that the world around them has changed drastically, and now they must find their father. The Netflix original series garnered critical acclaim thanks to its talented cast ensemble and immersive world-building. If you seek another survival series unfolding in nature following ‘Keep Breathing,’ here is a series you must add to your watch list.

5. The Wilds (2020- )

Sarah Streicher envisioned the survival drama series ‘The Wilds’ for Amazon Prime Video. A group of teenage girls is left stranded on an island following a plane crash, and you may find the pattern here. Many survival shows and movies begin with plane crashes, but the girls have a curious fate in store for them. Without their knowledge, they become the subjects of a social experiment. Amply gripping, totally binge-worthy, and full of unpredictable twists, here is a series you will definitely like if you are fond of ‘Keep Breathing.’

4. Into the Night (2020- )

Jason George created the Belgian apocalyptic sci-fi thriller series ‘Into the Night.’ Based on the Polish novel ‘The Old Axolotl’ by Jacek Dukaj, the series takes the viewers to a bleak world where humanity is left to face the sun’s wrath. As the sun destroys everything in its path, a group of travelers must board a red-eye flight and travel through the night to a safe corridor. Tense, high in concepts, and full of suspense, this conventional but rarely disappointing series will throw you off balance. If you seek a series with ecological disasters following ‘Keep Breathing,’ you can bank on this show to empty your popcorn bucket.

3. The 100 (2014-2020)

Developed by Jason Rothenberg and based on the adult novel series of the same name by Kass Morgan, ‘The 100‘ is a post-apocalyptic science fiction series of immense magnitude. The series begins a century after Earth’s destruction by a nuclear apocalypse. The remaining humans live in a space habitat called Ark. A group of juvenile offenders is sent back to Earth and experience the effect of the atomic disaster first-hand. Highly imaginative and immersive in its capability of world-building, here is a series you must devour if you have liked ‘Keep Breathing.’

2. Squid Game (2021- )

Hwang Dong-hyuk created a cerebral ambiance in the survival drama series ‘Squid Game,’ with a mind-boggling premise and excellent production value. Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father with a gambling problem, finds himself charting troubled waters when he signs up for a children’s game show for a hefty cash prize. He is taken to an undisclosed location, where he meets other contestants, all going through financial shortages. The seemingly innocent game show soon becomes a battle of life and death for the contestants. If you are looking for an oddball survival series after ‘Keep Breathing,’ there are no jungles in this Netflix sensation, but the premise of this crooked mock-reality series is enough to instill dread in you.

1. Lost (2004-2010)

Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams, and Damon Lindelof teamed up to create ‘Lost,’ one of the most iconic survival shows ever to grace television. The premise follows a plane crash, and in the aftermath, an eclectic mix of people find themselves stranded on an island. While teamwork is complex, they are forced to act together in a quest for survival. As they explore the island, they realize it conceals some supernatural secrets. While the series is full of surprises and uncanny revelations, it may seem challenging to categorize the series under a single genre. If you are looking for a survival drama with unpredictable development after ‘Keep Breathing,’ here is a series that must fascinate you.

