Directed by Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larrain (whose directorial works include ‘Neruda’ and ‘Jackie’) and adapted by Stephen King from his own eponymous novel, ‘Lisey’s Story’ is a horror-thriller series that burns in a blue flame. The gripping story follows a widow as she lives under the shadow of her dead husband, a novelist of global fame. As she embarks upon a treasure hunt guided by the memory of her husband, a sinister threat puts her present life in jeopardy.

Gloomy, disturbing and grippy, the story unfolds a dreamlike world before the eyes of the unsuspecting viewer and catches them by surprise. If you have liked the tale of psychological fright, we have a few recommendations for you. You can find most of the shows similar to ‘Lisey’s Story’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. Kingdom Hospital (2004)

Developed by Stephen King himself from the titular miniseries by Lars Von Trier, ‘Kingdom Hospital’ is set in a fictional hospital called “New Kingdom” in Lewiston, Maine, one you would rather not visit. Built on the site of a mill that manufactured military uniforms in the times of the Civil War, the hospital is currently at the disposal of grotesque specters of a damned past. Fraught with nightmarish creatures and run by peculiar doctors, the tale of the titular hospital is soup for your horror craving. The short-lived series combines the creative forces of the two geniuses of all time, and the effect is jarring. If you are a fan of Stephen King’s storytelling, you must check this one out.

6. Marianne (2019)

‘Marianne’ revolves around a bestselling horror writer Emma Larsimon who does not want to write ghost stories any more. But she is tormented by a demon spirit whom she cannot get out of her head. An unexpected visit from an old familiar face makes Emma revisit her traumatic past, and she must head back to her hometown to fill the blank spaces. When the evil of Emma’s dreams manifests in real life, the thin line between the latent world and waking life are increasingly blurred.

Created by Samuel Bodin, this dreamy and delirious French-original series leaves a lasting impression in the viewers’ minds. If following ‘Lisey’s Story,’ you seek to binge-watch a series that probes into the mind of the author, this show would be your ideal destination.

5. The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

Alternating seamlessly between past and present, the story of ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ follows the ghastly tale of a family that lived in the titular house. While the present-day narrative centers on a group of siblings as they are disturbed by their soul-stirring memories, the flashbacks take us back to the series of supernatural events unfolding in the house that led to the moment of rupture.

Created by noted horror filmmaker Mike Flanagan (of ‘Gerald’s Game’ fame) and based on the titular bestselling novel by prolific author Shirley Jackson, ‘The Haunting of Hill House’ is a series that can potentially make you lose your sleep. If you are looking for a gripping horror series that moves seamlessly back and forth in the manner of ‘Lisey’s Story,’ this series may be your best bet.

4. Castle Rock (2018-2019)

The first season of ‘Castle Rock’ revolves around lawyer Henry Deaver who returns to his hometown of Maine after 27 years only to find himself in the middle of a sinister mystery. The second season centers upon Annie Wilkes who wants to leave the blasted fictional township to shield her child from a world of dread, but she finds herself caught up in a battle between good and evil.

Created by Sam Shaw and Dustin Thomason and modeled upon Stephen King’s titular novel, the supernatural thriller series unravels an epic-scale chronicle in the brooding darkness of the Maine forest. While staying loyal to the source material, the series borrows freely from larger themes and aspects of the Stephen King multiverse, such as family and memory. Profoundly horrifying and psychologically disturbing, this atmospheric tale is what every Stephen King fan deserves to see.

3. 11.22.63 (2016)

Jake Epping is an unsuspecting teacher from a small town in Maine. Little does he expect to make a lasting mark in history, but the world has bigger plans for him. Aided by his long-time friend, Jake is summoned to the past to alter the course of history and prevent the assassination of John F. Kennedy. However, he becomes too comfortable living in the past, and an unexpected liaison thwarts him off the mission. Will Jake be able to defeat the workings of time?

Developed by Bridget Carpenter from Stephen King’s titular novel, and featuring James Franco of ‘Spider-man’ fame in the lead role, the sci-fi drama series weaves a compelling tale of nostalgia and fascination. If you are a fan of King’s work, this bittersweet series will keep you tied to your chair.

2. The Outsider (2020)

‘The Outsider’ is another Stephen King adaptation that does not fail to impress. They just keep on coming, it seems. Developed by Richard Price (whose noted screenwriting work includes ‘The Wire’) based on Stephen King’s titular 2018 novel, the crime thriller series follows a straightforward whodunit mystery, but it’s coming from the mind that created ‘The Shining,’ and you may expect the writer’s own peculiar storytelling.

As detective Ralph Anderson probes into a child’s horrific death, all evidence unanimously leads to the local coach Terry Maitland. But as the mystery deepens, the investigation gets lost in a cacophony of conflicting signifiers. With industry veterans Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn in the lead roles, the gritty, grimy, and foreboding series is a Stephen King adaptation done right. So if you are looking for another series based on the works of Stephen King that will rob you of your happy dreams, your search ends here.

1. The Twilight Zone (1985-1989)

Based on Rod Serling’s earlier sci-fi series of the same name that ran from 1959 to 1964, ‘The Twilight Zone’ is a speculative fiction anthology series that has attained something of a cult status among the fans. Watching the series is like opening a bag of Christmas presents – you never know what’s in store for you, but that is part of the excitement. Narrated subsequently by Charles Aidman and Robin Ward, every episode from the series features a standalone story, sometimes more than one.

While some episodes of the show are created from scratch, some are developed from fictional works of acclaimed writers, ranging from Arthur C. Clarke to Stephen King. If you are a fan of speculative fiction but are bored of a storyline being stretched to infinity, this series will be your ultimate midnight jam.

