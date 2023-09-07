8 Movies Like Crank You Must See

Directed by Mark Neveldine and Brian Taylor, ‘Crank’ is a high-octane action thriller film that plunges viewers into the frenetic life of Chev Chelios, a hitman who discovers he’s been poisoned and must keep his adrenaline pumping to stay alive, leading to a series of wild and dangerous antics throughout Los Angeles. The 2006 movie delves deep into themes of desperation, survival, and the lengths one might go to when pushed to the brink. It’s a relentless exploration of human endurance and the chaotic nature of life when every second counts.

Alongside a fast-paced narrative, the movie boasts compelling performances by a stellar cast, including Jason Statham, Amy Smart, and Efren Ramirez. For those captivated by the heart-pounding action of ‘Crank,’ we’ve curated a list of movies that echo its spirit and intensity. From heists gone wrong to relentless manhunts, these films promise a thrilling ride. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘Crank’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Peppermint (2018)

Directed by Pierre Morel, ‘Peppermint’ is a gripping action thriller that stars Jennifer Garner as Riley North, a woman who embarks on a relentless quest for vengeance. After witnessing the brutal murder of her husband and daughter, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerilla, hell-bent on taking down those responsible. The film’s narrative shares thematic similarities with ‘Crank’ as both movies delve into the raw, visceral world of revenge, driven by personal loss.

The protagonists in both films are pushed to their limits, challenging the boundaries of morality and justice. As with Chev Chelios in ‘Crank,’ Riley’s actions in ‘Peppermint’ are a testament to the lengths one might go when fueled by grief and rage. If you’re a fan of high-octane action sequences and tales of retribution, this movie is a must-watch!

7. Death Race (2008)

Helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson, ‘Death Race’ plunges us into a dystopian future where prison inmates are pitted against each other in deadly car races to entertain the masses. Jason Statham takes the lead as Jensen Ames, a man wrongfully convicted who must navigate this brutal sport to earn his freedom. The film, which also stars Joan Allen and Tyrese Gibson, is a reimagining of the 1975 cult classic ‘Death Race 2000.’

Much like ‘Crank,’ ‘Death Race’ thrives on its relentless action sequences and a protagonist pushed to extreme limits in a life-or-death scenario. Both films exude a raw, gritty atmosphere, where the main characters are propelled by a singular mission amidst chaos. The high-octane energy, combined with a dark undertone, makes ‘Death Race’ resonate with the same pulse-pounding vibe that ‘Crank’ delivers.

6. Shoot ‘Em Up (2007)

‘Shoot ‘Em Up’ is a wild ride from start to finish. Directed by Michael Davis, this film throws Clive Owen into the role of Mr. Smith – a mysterious man with a penchant for carrots and a knack for shooting. When he unexpectedly becomes the protector of a newborn, with the stunning Monica Bellucci’s DQ by his side, the duo dives headfirst into a world of danger, pursued by the wicked and deadly assassin Hertz (Paul Giamatti). The film’s relentless pace, intense shootouts, and gritty narrative make it reminiscent of ‘Crank. Both films are unapologetically brash, blending high-octane action with a dash of dark humor.

5. Hardcore Henry (2015)

‘Hardcore Henry,’ directed by Ilya Naishuller, is a high-octane action film that thrusts viewers into the first-person perspective of Henry, a man resurrected with no memory. The narrative unfolds as Henry embarks on a relentless mission to rescue his wife from a telekinetic warlord intent on creating bio-engineered soldiers. With a cast that includes Sharlto Copley and Tim Roth, the film delivers an adrenaline-fueled experience from start to finish.

Much like ‘Crank,’ ‘Hardcore Henry’ shares a frenetic pace and an unyielding commitment to action. Both films immerse the audience in a whirlwind of chaos, where the protagonist must navigate a series of increasingly dangerous situations driven by a personal mission. The raw energy and relentless nature of both narratives make them kindred spirits in the action genre.

4. Equalizer 2 (2018)

‘Equalizer 2,’ directed by Antoine Fuqua, sees the return of Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, a former black-ops operative who now metes out vigilante justice to those who can’t defend themselves. This sequel delves deeper into McCall’s quest for justice, especially when it becomes personal. The film’s tone and narrative are reminiscent of ‘Crank’ in the way it portrays a relentless protagonist who stops at nothing to achieve his goal, often resorting to extreme measures.

Both movies share themes of vengeance, redemption, and the blurred lines between right and wrong. Just like Chev Chelios in ‘Crank,’ McCall’s journey is fueled by a personal vendetta, making their actions intense and their motivations clear. If you’re a fan of adrenaline-pumping action sequences and morally complex characters, ‘Equalizer 2’ is right up your alley.

3. Dredd (2012)

‘Dredd,’ directed by Pete Travis, plunges viewers into the dystopian metropolis of Mega-City One, where law and chaos coexist. Karl Urban dons the helmet of Judge Dredd, an enforcer with the power to be judge, jury, and executioner. Alongside him is the psychic rookie Cassandra Anderson (Olivia Thirlby). Based on the iconic British comic book series ‘2000 AD,’ the film captures a day in their lives as they confront the drug lord Ma-Ma (Lena Headey) in a high-rise slum.

Much like ‘Crank,’ ‘Dredd’ thrives on its relentless pace and visceral action sequences. Both movies encapsulate protagonists navigating a city’s underbelly, battling against time and adversaries. The unyielding determination of Judge Dredd mirrors that of Chev Chelios in ‘Crank,’ making both films a roller-coaster ride of adrenaline and tenacity.

2. Run Lola Run (1998)

‘Run Lola Run,’ a cinematic marvel by director Tom Tykwer, is a pulsating exploration of fate, choices, and time. The film stars Franka Potente as Lola, who has a mere 20 minutes to gather a significant sum of money to save her boyfriend, Manni, from dire consequences. Throughout this high-octane narrative, we witness three different scenarios of Lola’s desperate race against the clock, each leading to distinct outcomes.

Much like ‘Crank,’ ‘Run Lola Run’ is a relentless adrenaline rush from start to finish, with both films emphasizing the urgency of time and the lengths one would go to for a loved one. The frenetic pace, intertwined with the protagonists’ determination in both movies, offers viewers an immersive experience of tension, action, and unpredictability.

1. Wrath of Man (2021)

In the gritty streets of Los Angeles, Guy Ritchie‘s ‘Wrath of a Man’ unfolds, presenting a tale of vengeance and suspense. With Jason Statham at the helm, portraying Patrick ‘H’ Hill, the narrative dives deep into the underbelly of a cash truck company and the secrets it holds. As layers peel back, ‘H’ emerges not as a mere employee but as a man consumed by a personal vendetta, a theme reminiscent of ‘Crank.’

Both films, in their essence, capture a relentless pursuit, be it for revenge or survival, set against the backdrop of a city that never sleeps. The intense action sequences and dark undertone make ‘Wrath of a Man’ a cinematic sibling to ‘Crank.’ For those who reveled in the adrenaline-pumping scenes and intricate plots of ‘Crank,’ this movie promises a similar thrill.

