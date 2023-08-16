8 Movies Like Eye of the Storm You Must See

‘Yi qi’ or ‘Eye of the Storm’ is a Taiwanese thriller film that combines drama, suspense, and science fiction elements. The movie is centered around Dr. Xia, a thoracic surgeon who ends up in a high-stakes race against time when they discover a deadly virus outbreak in the hospital. Everyone, including the patients and the visitors, is put into lockdown while Dr. Xia and other medical professionals struggle to find the cure for the virus.

As the movie progresses, it delves into the crises of a deadly pathogen outbreak, echoing the urgency the situation demands. It mirrors the confrontations healthcare professionals have to deal with to safeguard lives. If you have a taste for delving into the raw and powerful depiction of courage, compassion, and resilience, much like what you might have experienced while watching ‘Yi qi’, this compilation of movies should be on your to-be-watched list. You can watch most of these films like ‘Eye of the Storm’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Quarantine (2008)

Imagine you are doing your regular job and suddenly find yourself trapped in an apartment building quarantined due to a rapidly spreading virus. The isolation and the confinement are not only dangerous but also terrifying to deal with as an individual. This is exactly what Jane Erick Dowdle has tried to portray through ‘Quarantine.’ The found footage approach of the film intensifies every emotion that the viewers are experiencing.

The fear of the unknown in an isolated community drives this film and makes it an enticing cinematic experience. The characters’ struggle to survive and the claustrophobic setting of ‘Quarantine’ mirrors that of ‘Yi qi’. As the film moves forward, the psychological unease and the relentless tension increase, which will capture your primal fear and keep you on the edge of your seat.

7. Contagion (2011)

Steven Soderbergh’s ‘Contagion’ is a harrowing story that delves into the aftermath of a global pandemic caused by a rapidly spreading virus. The film’s ensemble cast, including Matt Damon, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet, showcase unique perspectives on the crisis. The film begins when the businesswoman Bett Emhoff becomes the first victim of the virus, followed by panic and chaos. Scientists, led by Dr. Cheever, race to identify the virus and develop a vaccine while the society around them unravels.

The film explores the economic and political repercussions of the outbreak and the ins and outs of the scientific investigation of the virus’s origin. But that’s not it; the film also taps into the viewer’s emotions through the human stories of loss and resilience. From the moment the virus strikes, the film will put you into a whirlwind of uncertainty and panic, echoing the emotions we have all felt during real-life crises. Both ‘Contagion’ and ‘Yi qi’ center around the urgency and uncertainty of a medical crisis. They also delve into how human lives are interconnected and the choice of an individual can impact on a larger scale.

6. Outbreak (1995)

Wolfgang Petersen’s ‘Outbreak’ takes viewers into the center of a crisis when a monkey carrying a deadly virus is smuggled into the US and threatens to bring up a global pandemic. Tensions rise, and ethical dilemmas follow as virologists Sam and Robby and military officers led by Colonel Daniels work together to contain the outbreak. Amidst the misinformation and coverups, the film masterfully depicts the dilemma of choosing one’s personal interests and the greater good.

It highlights the consequences of government secrecy and praises the dedication of medical experts while the viewers get a sense of urgency and suspense. The film portrays the rapid spread of the virus and the race against time, which parallels the plot of ‘Yi qi.’ Both films focus on the sacrifices made for public health, portray medical professionals as unsung heroes, and have themes of courage and compassion.

5. The Flu (2013)

‘The Flu’, directed by Kim Sung-Su, explores how a bustling city is thrust into turmoil when a deadly virus emerges and takes the viewers through the harrowing journey that medical workers and ordinary people face while grappling with the outbreak. As the quarantine measures are enforced, panic and desperation follow while rescue worker Ji-goo and virologist In-hye try to find the key to the cure.

Similar to ‘Yi qi’, this film also depicts the struggle the protagonists of the film face to contain a deadly contagion, highlighting the resilience and resourcefulness of individuals facing dire situations. Both showcase the dedication of healthcare professionals and the impact of personal sacrifices in the face of crisis. Through intense emotions and suspenseful narratives, these movies focus on the profound connections that can be made during adversity.

4. The Painted Veil (2006)

Through ‘The Painted Veil’, director John Curran transports viewers to a cholera outbreak in 1920s China weaving a tale of personal growth, redemption, and love during a crisis. Even though the film isn’t directly focused on the virus, it does encapsulate themes resonating with the ones in ‘Yi qi’, one of them being the quest for self-discovery amidst adversity. The story of the married couple, Walter Fane (Edward Norton) and Kitty Fane (Naomi Watts), helps viewers delve into the complexities of human relationships. The emotional depth of this film aligns with the themes of ‘Yi qi’. The contexts for both differ, but they emphasize the importance of resilience and the capacity to persevere in the wake of the crisis.

3. Virus (2019)

‘Virus’ is an Indian film directed by Aashiq Abu that gives a gripping portrayal of the real outbreak of the Nipah virus in Kerela. It begins with the death of a young boy named Zakarya Mohammed, who is brought to the Government Medical College in Kozhikode. Doctors are left with no answers, while others die from the same virus. The government sends a team of experts, led by Dr. VK Prakash, to investigate the situation, which works tirelessly to identify the virus and develop a treatment.

This film is a tribute to all the heroes who work tirelessly to end the Nipah virus outbreak, including the doctors, virus, and other healthcare professionals. It is through their efforts that the state of Kerela is saved. It is a well-made, suspenseful film that reminds people of the importance of cooperation in times of health crisis. The selflessness, sacrifice, and community spirit depicted in this movie are aligned with that of ‘Yi qi’. Both showcase an authentic portrayal of a medical crisis and the role of medical professionals in protecting public health.

2. The Andromeda Strain (1971)

Based on a novel by Michael Crichton, this sci-fi film by Robert Wise will take viewers on a journey that threatens the existence of humanity. A US research satellite carrying a lethal alien organism crashes into a small town in Arizona. To contain the virus, a group of scientists assemble in the town and start the scientific inquiry. Experts from different disciplines collaborate to unravel the virus’ mysteries while the global stakes rise. ‘The Andromeda Strain’ is similar to ‘Yi qi’ in its challenges of understanding an unfamiliar pathogen. The analytical themes of exploring the virus and how to combat it also resonate in both films.

1. Awakenings (1990)

Helmed by Penny Marshall, ‘Awakenings’ is based on the memoirs of Dr. Oliver Sacks and unveils a narrative that centers around the medical challenges and the power of discovery. Robin Williams portrays the film’s lead character, Dr. Malcolm Sayer, who is assigned to a ward of catatonic patients in the Bronx. When he learns about Levodopa (L-Dopa), a new drug shown to be effective in treating Parkinson’s disease, he believes that the same could also be used for treating encephalitis lethargica. The results are astonishing but shortlived as patients relapse into their catatonic states.

This powerful and moving film has themes of hope, loss, and the human spirit. It reminds people that there is always hope for a better future, even in the darkest times. Even though the premise of this film is different from that of ‘Yi qi’, both share themes of medical dedication, the role of caregivers, and personal growth.

Read More: Eye of the Storm Ending, Explained