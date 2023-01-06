8 Movies Like No Escape You Must See

‘No Escape’ (2015) is undoubtedly a movie that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Directed by John Erick Dowdle, this nail-biting film portrays how the life of Jack Dwyer (Owen Wilson) and his family are threatened after they move to Southeast Asia for a lucrative job opportunity. A political problem that spirals out of control into riots and violence puts all foreign visitors at risk of being killed.

The movie encompasses Jack and his family’s tragic but brave journey against all odds. You are engrossed in the chaos that unfolds on the screen while rooting for the characters to make it back in one piece. If this survival thriller kept you glued to the screen, we’ve got the right films that are just as gripping. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘No Escape’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. White House Down (2013)

Surrounded by heavily armed guards, he puts his life on the line to rescue the president while protecting his daughter. Ronald Emmerich’s immersive direction captures the volatile action and the subtle feelings of affection in the characters. The movie’s central tragedy is a political incident, and it also explores the themes of familial bonds and survival, like ‘No Escape.’

7. Oxygen

Oxygen is a French sci-fi thriller movie directed by Alexandra Aja. It is perhaps the most unique film on the list, which begins with a woman (Mélanie Laurent) in a cryogenic chamber who has no recollection of her identity and memories. She only has the assistance of an AI, while her oxygen levels are rapidly depleting as she races against time to save herself.

The movie’s climax is glorious and one of the most mind-boggling reveals you’ll ever encounter. Similar to ‘No Escape,’ this film depicts how humans act upon their survival instinct and strive to outmaneuver death by all means possible.

6. Bird Box

‘Bird Box’ (2018) is a post-apocalyptic horror film based on a novel of the same name written by Josh Malerman. The story entails an interesting yet tragic phenomenon of people committing suicide after seeing an unknown force. Malorie (Sandra Bullock), the mother of two children with a third on the way, navigates through challenges ranging from fierce wildlife creatures to her inner demons.

They search for a haven on Earth, but their vision is concealed throughout the journey. It is the choice between being stagnant or lively, and Malorie chooses the latter. Bringing a whole new meaning to ‘survival,’ this Susanne Bier-directed movie focuses on the gleam of hope amidst darkness. The themes of embracing community and support in the face of crisis and fighting back with resilience are shared by both ‘Bird Box’ and ‘No Escape.’

5. World War Z

‘World War Z’ is an apocalyptic horror movie that starts with an uncanny pandemic of a zombie virus that overturns the world. The film is inspired by the 2006 novel of the same name written by Max Brooks. The story centers on Gerry Lane (Brad Pitt), a retired UN investigator summoned by the authorities to stop the global outbreak.

After safeguarding his family, the stakes get higher as he’s entrusted with the world’s fate. He teams up with scientists and other survivors to find the virus’s origin and a viable solution to save humanity. Much like ‘No Escape,’ the protagonist of the movie is supported by strangers and well-wishers throughout the journey, which makes surviving in a crisis a little less terrible.

4. The Impossible (2012)

‘The Impossible’ is a film based on the true story of Maria Belon and her family during the 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami and follows the s. It chronicles a family vacation that turns into a disaster after a massive Tsunami throttles the coast and separates Maria (Naomi Watts) and her oldest son Lucas (Tom Holland) from the rest of their family. The film is directed by Juan Antonio Bayona, who does a marvelous job of bringing the events to life in his English-language Spanish disaster drama film.

As they try to reunite with their loved ones, they overcome several hurdles with sheer strength and willpower. The movie hits you right in the feels and makes you ponder upon all the lives that were harmed due to a natural calamity. The survivors exemplify what humans can accomplish through determination and unity, drawing a parallel to the family in ‘No Escape.’

3. Train To Busan (2016)

‘Train To Busan’ is a South Korean horror action film about a group of people trapped inside a train amidst a zombie apocalypse. The movie revolves around Seok-woo (Gong Yoo), a selfish fund manager, and his daughter Su-an (Kim Su-an). The father-daughter duo board a hyper-fast bullet train from Seoul to Busan to meet up with Seok-woo’s ex-wife, but after a sick passenger boards the train, everything goes haywire. The passengers are trapped in a train with zombies that keep multiplying with each bite.

The duo and a few more survivors must fight off these creatures within the confines of the train. Props to director Yeon Sang-ho for filming the majority of the movie inside a train and still making it a thrilling and immensely captivating experience for the viewers. Seok-woo goes through immense character development, leaving the audience teary-eyed by the end. The protagonist finds the strength to survive because he has the greater responsibility of his loved ones on his shoulder, akin to the one in ‘No Escape.’

2. Airlift (2016)

‘Airlift’ is an Indian historical drama based on true events during the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait. Thousands of Indians are stranded in the country, and one of them was Ranjit Katyal (Akshay Kumar), who has the option of fleeing back to India with his family. However, he stays back to help his countrymen and takes it upon himself to orchestrate the largest civilian evacuation in history.

‘No Escape’ and ‘Airlift’ showcase how the common man is unwillingly pushed into a battle due to the conflict between powerful political forces. Ranjit helps more than 170,000 Indians safely reach their home while facing countless challenges and setbacks. We know the results of his efforts already, but the inspiring journey wins the audience’s heart.

1. Schindler’s List (1993)

Steven Spielberg’s, ‘Schindler’s List’ is a timeless masterpiece based on the 1982 novel titled ‘Schindler’s Ark’ by Thomas Keneally. However, the novel is inspired by true events and the unwavering heroism of Oskar Schindler. The movie showcases how Schindler (Liam Neeson), a German businessman, goes above and beyond to save the lives of his Polish and Jewish workforce. However, his motives weren’t always so pristine.

Schindler started the factory to make profits and exploit cheap labor, but soon he was filled with compassion and empathy, saving the lives of over a thousand Jews. Schindler might not have a family like Jack from ‘No Escape’ to risk his life for, but he strives to save the lives of his workers out of kindness. The compelling performances, Janusz Kamiński’s creative choice of cinematography, and Spielberg and writer Steven Zaillian’s raw depiction of the holocaust are commendable and the reason for it to be on top of the list.

