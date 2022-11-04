8 Movies Like The Bad Guys You Must See

The comedy-adventure flick ‘The Bad Guys’ follows the lives of crime-loving animals who love being the bad guys. Directed by Pierre Perifel, this computer-animated animal spectacle is based on the New York Times best-selling book series by Aaron Blabey. It revolves around five notorious friends Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), Mr. Piranha (Anthony Ramos), and Ms. Tarantula (Awkwafina). When the criminal crew gets arrested, they are given a choice to be good and become model citizens of society.

What follows is a hilarious sequence of events that will tickle the funny bone in every viewer. The heist movie features great animation that attracts and engages all members of the family. If you enjoy watching animated movies where characters wreak havoc and seek adventure, then we have just the right pick of movies you can watch next. You can watch most of these movies similar to ‘The Bad Guys’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Finding Dory (2016)

In this sequel to ‘Finding Nemo,’ Dory embarks on a journey to discover her past and get back to her parents. Nemo and his father, Marlin, also join her on this epic adventure filled with sharks and dangerous waters. ‘Finding Dory’ has various similarities with ‘The Bad Guys’ in the sense that both movies feature animals on an adventure and the humor in both is entertaining for all members of the family.

7. Angry Birds (2016)

Based on the widely famous video game, ‘Angry Birds’ follows the lives of three birds — Red, Chuck, and Bomb — who are considered outcasts by the rest of the bird community. When a group of Pigs trespasses on the island of flightless birds, Red warns the community of their ill intentions, but nobody pays any attention to him. Chaos Ensues. This movie finds themes like animals gone bad and harnessing the good in people despite their flaws similar to that of ‘The Bad Guys.’

6. Sonic: The Hedgehog (2020)

When an alien hedgehog starts creating a nuisance and spreads destruction in the streets of Montana, the government brings on a smart but evil scientist to capture the extraterrestrial animal. Ticking all the boxes of entertaining animation with adventure, super speed, and an evil villain, ‘Sonic: The Hedgehog’ is a movie for everyone to enjoy.

It features heartfelt compassion and friendship between Sonic and Tom that leads to Sonic becoming good for the community. While this movie is not entirely animated, it does talk about the importance of being good and helping the community, which is very similar to ‘The Bad Guys’ when they are advised to become good guys for society after getting arrested.

5. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

‘Kung Fu Panda’ is an inspiring tale of Po the Panda, who sets out to find his true purpose in life. After he accidentally disrupts a ceremony where the next Dragon Warrior is being announced, the whole town is shocked to know that he is the hero they had been waiting for. His journey is filled with hard work, passion, and a lot of dumplings! Having an inner conflict and realizing the potential of true leadership are some themes ‘Kung Fu Panda’ shares with ‘The Bad Guys.’

4. Madagascar (2005)

The animated blockbuster ‘Madagascar’ tells the story of four pampered Central Zoo animals who wish to break free and live a life of freedom. After a wrong turn in their rebellious journey, they discover the hardships of life and get stuck on an island. They proceed to make their way back home but are faced with multiple hurdles. Both ‘Madagascar’ and ‘The Bad Guys’ feature a group of close friends who seek adventure and thrill in life. The characters also find common ground in breaking the rules and doing whatever they set their minds to.

3. Moana (2016)

An adventure movie through and through, ‘Moana’ is a story of a young girl who wants to discover what lies past her home island. Due to the dangers lurking ahead, her family never lets her go past the safe waters. But the stubborn protagonist breaks free with her grandma’s encouragement and sets out to restore the heart of Te Fitti with a demigod. The tropes of being good from bad and igniting a spark of goodness in people are common in both ‘Moana’ and ‘The Bad Guys.’

2. Zootopia (2016)

With a refreshing take on a town of animals and law enforcement, ‘Zootopia’ takes us on an exciting journey through the town. We are introduced to a variety of hilarious characters and an underlining evil plot that threatens the town’s safety. It also challenges the age-old teachings of fables that show some animals as evil and some as heroes.

Judy from ‘Zootopia’ as well as the notorious gang from ‘The Bad Guys’ set out to prove their mettle and find common ground in their will and determination. While Judy tries to turn the con artist Nick into a good guy in the process, this job is taken up by philanthropist Professor Marmalade in the latter movie.

1. Despicable Me (2010)

With a total of four movies in this franchise, ‘Despicable Me’ has been a huge hit among animated movie fans. It features a criminal mastermind who wishes to be the greatest villain on the planet and the evilest person ever. His team of adorable minions assists him in carrying out heists and spreading terror. His life turns upside down when a set of three siblings enter his life and make him want to be good instead.

‘The Bad Guys’ is similar to ‘Despicable Me’ in various aspects. The theme of carrying out heists and wreaking havoc across their towns overlaps in both movies. When the situations change, the characters in both animated films work towards being better and model citizens of society.

