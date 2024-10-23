Lifetime’s A Nurse’s Revenge: Exploring Filming Locations and Cast Details

Helmed by David Benullo, ‘A Nurse’s Revenge’ centers on a vengeful nurse who infiltrates the lives of teens responsible for the death of her child. Facing a difficult time in her life, Sharon gives her child up for adoption. However, the negligence of a group of teens leads to a tragic accident that causes the young child’s death. Swearing revenge against those responsible, Sharon uses her profession as a nurse to become the caretaker of Cassie, one of the teens involved in the accident. Through a cunning and sadistic scheme, Sharon begins targeting Cassie’s friends one by one, and the teen is left to uncover the truth before she becomes the next target. The Lifetime thriller film takes its story beyond hospital rooms and gritty streets into verdant, isolated surroundings and serene neighborhoods that raise the suspense even further.

Where Was A Nurse’s Revenge Filmed?

Filming for ‘A Nurse’s Revenge’ was primarily carried out in Lexington, Kentucky. Principal photography began in November 2023 under the tentative title, ‘Vengeful Caregiver,’ and was wrapped up in a few weeks. The cast members shared lighthearted moments behind the scenes, clicking pictures and indulging in playful antics. “Filmed a movie, ate ramen, ran into old friends, made new friends, and absolutely loved this adventure,” wrote actress Sarah Pribis in an Instagram post, seemingly cherishing her time in Kentucky.

Lexington, Kentucky

‘A Nurse’s Revenge’ was filmed in and around the city of Lexington, Kentucky. The location provided the ideal combination of quiet neighborhoods, lush greenery, and sparsely populated areas for the Lifetime thriller. With the film in pre-production since October 2023, all the preparations for an efficient shoot were complete, and the team worked tirelessly to complete filming the project within the tight schedule. On some days, this led to the cast and crew members shooting overnight untill 5 am.

Known as the Horse Capital of the World, Lexington is located in the Bluegrass region of Kentucky, with scenic pastoral vistas and breathtaking byways. The city has a historic downtown with local establishments boasting a rich cultural heritage. The city’s accessibility also made it an attractive choice for production, with actors and crew members living nearby or flying in for the project. Lexington is not only home to scenic locations but also offers a supportive community and a welcoming film infrastructure. In recent years, the city has seen a rise in productions shot across its varied landscapes with proximity to other major cities and the incentives provided to filmmakers playing a major role in the uptrend. Other movies and shows lensed in and around Lexington include ‘Red Right Hand,’ ‘The Stand-In,’ and ‘Above Suspicion.’

A Nurse’s Revenge Cast

Kristina Clifford plays the role of Sharon in ‘A Nurse’s Revenge.’ The actress has also taken on a supporting role in the Lifetime movie ‘Dying for Fame’ as Meg. Her other credits include ‘Butt Boy,’ ‘Dark Light,’ and ‘Tiny Cinema.’ Starring opposite her is Carissa Murray, who steps into the role of Cassie Freemont. Murray is a Mexican-American dancer who made her movie acting debut with ‘A Nurse’s Revenge.’

The Lifetime film features Sarah Pribis as Mrs. Alcott. Pribis honed her craft through theatre, making her Broadway debut in ‘Les Miserables.’ You may have seen her in ‘The Greatest’ as Sandra, ‘A Belgian Chocolate Christmas’ as Susan Michaels, and ‘HQ Trivia’ as the host. Actress Noémi VanSlyke dons the garb of Tamara in ‘ A Nurse’s Revenge.’ She has gained experience through her work in TV movies and shows like ‘No Escape from My Ruthless Alpha,’ ‘Tangled Ties & Tipsy Vows,’ and ‘The CEO’s Tempting Secretary.’ Shea Pritchard plays the character of Scott, and his filmography includes ‘The Kiss List,’ ‘Eric Larue,’ and the coming-of-age Amazon Prime romance, ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty.’

Other cast members include Bradford Haynes as Judge Lewis, Joe Sterrey as Braden, Carter Hurst as Brian, Jonathan Drew as Mr. Alcott, Brian Stewart as Emergency Room Doctor, Michael Whang as Dr. Park, and Alan Hosking as the coroner. Keith Fetz and Jennifer Uphold appear in the background.

