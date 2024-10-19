Lifetime’s The Life I Can’t Remember: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Amy Barrett, ‘The Life I Can’t Remember’ revolves around a woman who loses her memory in an accident and slowly begins to remember different events surrounding the incident than she has been told. Emma wakes up in the hospital with Dr. Dean Johnson, her husband, helping her remember and recover after an accident wipes out most of her memories. As she returns to an unfamiliar life, memories are gradually revealed, and Emma begins to suspect that foul play is afoot. The Lifetime thriller film is set against a calm suburban backdrop with picturesque homes and seemingly peaceful neighborhoods, creating an unsettling contrast to the underlying tension in Emma’s life.

Where Was Lifetime’s The Life I Can’t Remember Filmed?

‘The Life I Can’t Remember’ was filmed using sites in Los Angeles County, California. Principal photography began in late May 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by June of the same year. The cast and crew appeared to have had an incredible time on set and shared their positive experiences on social media.

Los Angeles County, California

Locations in and around Los Angeles served as filming sites for ‘The Life I Can’t Remember.’ As the team carried out shooting within Los Angeles County, California, they made use of its extensive filming infrastructure and their network of properties available for production. Some of these are to be found in Whittier, California, a city at the heart of the county, nestled near parks and Turnbull Canyon. Part of the Gateway Cities, Whittier features densely suburban landscapes that give the film’s atmosphere a charming, small-town feel. The city has older buildings relating to its commercial, formative past of canneries, lumber mills, and the citrus industry. Such less modernized sections offer a slightly nostalgic, almost isolated atmosphere, fitting for films with themes relating to a forgotten past.

Los Angeles and its surrounding landscapes are a go-to filming destination for Lifetime movies. The network and its filmmakers are familiar with the talent pool as well as the wide range of filming properties available for shoots. For thrillers, the city’s diverse urban areas allowed the production teams to capture the essence of a seemingly peaceful neighborhood where the story’s psychological tension unfolds. Other Lifetime movies shot within Los Angeles County include ‘Betrayed by Love,’ ‘Her Fatal Fling,’ ‘Crowdsource Murder,’ ‘Nightmare in the Desert,’ ‘He Slid Into Her DMs,’ ‘Deadly DILF,’ ‘A Model Murder,’ and ‘To Kill a Stepfather.’

The Life I Can’t Remember Cast

‘The Life I Can’t Remember’ is led by Morgan Bradley playing the lead role of Emma. Bradley has considerable experience in Lifetime movies, and has starred in ‘Million Dollar Lethal Listing’ as Becca, ‘The Wrong Life Coach’ as Jordan Roberts, and ‘Stolen in Her Sleep’ as Hallie Reynolds. You may also recognize her from the docudrama ‘The Food That Built America’ as Marjorie Post, the period sports drama ‘Road to Boston’ as Smedley, and the feel-good independent film ‘Good Bad Things’ as Riley.

Starring opposite her is Gabriel Pranter as Dr. Dean Johnson. Pranter is known for his work in horror and thriller films like ‘Monster Mash’ as Hawley Griffin, ‘The Exorcists’ as Whit Hendrix, and ‘Into the Wild Frontier’ as James Harrod. His other credits include ‘Wild West Chronicles,’ ‘Mates,’ and ‘Time Expired.’ Tryphena Wade plays the supporting role of Tryphena Wade. She and Pranter have also worked together on Lifetime’s ‘Trapped in the Farmhouse.’ Wade’s other Lifetime credits include ‘You Can’t Escape Me,’ ‘One Night Stand Murder,’ ‘Cruise Ship Murder,’ and ‘Secrets of an Influencer.’

Supporting cast members of ‘The Life I Can’t Remember’ include Andrew Steel as Terrence, Patrick M.J. Finerty as Dr. Roberts, Alex James as Seth, Melanie Au-Yeung as Chloe, Theodore Martello as Ryan, Bourke Floyd as Chief Moore, and Kenon Veno as Gabe Taylor. Other cast members include Kate Gilman Williams as Hostess, Jaime Brightbill as Jaime, Margarita Reyes as Nurse Judy, Shikira Saul as Nurse Donna, Sophia Manyet as Emily, and Tommy Primeau as Real Dean.

