Lifetime’s My Professor’s Deadly Secret: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Ryan Francis, ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret’ centers on the mysterious death of a professor as her family grieves and searches for the truth. Helen and her daughter Lauren are struggling to reconnect while still mourning the recent death of Helen’s sister, a brilliant math professor. With the support of Lauren’s math tutor, Kristy, they soon stumble upon a shocking betrayal that has taken place within their own family. The Lifetime film’s thriller elements are enhanced by its settings as it unfolds around immaculate homes, a somber university campus, and a gritty cityscape.

Where Was My Professor’s Deadly Secret Filmed?

Filming for ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret’ took place in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Under the tentative title ‘Calculated Obsession,’ principal photography was carried out within a few weeks in February 2024. The cast and crew seemed to really appreciate each other’s contributions and the project as a whole, taking to social media and relaying their gratitude for the opportunity and experiences.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

The birthplace of Western film stars, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, served as the primary filming location for ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret.’ The city’s varied urban charm was utilized in the film, and much of the shooting was carried out at filming properties, reducing the workload for the production team. From the pristine suburban neighborhoods where much of the family drama takes place to the academic environments, Oklahoma City provided the team with ample filming locations to capture both the emotional tension and the suspense central to the movie.

Much of the modern home interior scenes of the movie were shot at a private residence. Specifically, these were filmed at the home of Teresa Lang, a photographer living in Oklahoma City. Actress and writer Maddison Bullock is a good friend of Lang and asked her whether the shooting could be carried out at her family’s home. Lang agreed, and her house was transformed into a film set for four days, with her daughters also landing the role of extras in the ballet sequence of the film. The family had a stellar time observing the filming process, dazzled by the comprehensive production setup and the practiced efficiency of the team.

Oklahoma City has been growing as a film production hub in recent years due to its varied scenery, affordable production costs, and support from the local film commission. The city’s visual landscapes range from urban and industrial areas to expansive rural vistas, allowing filmmakers to explore different settings, all within close proximity. Oklahoma’s diverse locations also make it an attractive destination for independent filmmakers and larger productions alike. Some films and shows shot in and around the city include Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King,’ ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,’ ‘Splinter,’ ‘The Killer Inside Me,’ and ‘Infamous.’

My Professor’s Deadly Secret Cast

The film is led by Maddison Bullock stepping into the role of Kristy Warren and James Hyde playing John Swanson. Bullock is a seasoned actress known for starring in ‘You Can’t Teach Love’ as Elizabeth, ‘Finding Love in Saint Lucia’ as Ann Minors, and ‘The Ice Rink Murders’ as Megan Ryder. You may have also seen her in ‘In Her Likeness,’ the sci-fi drama ‘Omni Loop,’ and ‘A Christmas Vintage.’ Hyde has a decades-spanning career in film and television, first garnering attention with his performance as Neil Johanssen in ‘Another World,’ followed by Sam Bennett in the long-running NBC drama ‘Passions,’ and Steven Riley in ‘Miami Sands.’ He has also starred in Netflix’s ‘Monarca’ as Martin Ross, Lifetime’s ‘The Man in the Guest House’ as Clay Morris, and ‘Crowdsource Murder’ as Noah.

Director Ryan Francis also appears in ‘My Professor’s Deadly Secret,’ essaying Detective Morris. Francis, an actor turned director, has a long and illustrious career in film, working alongside some of the industry’s greats. He had a recurring role in NBC’s ‘Sisters’ as Trevor Whitsig, featured in the war film ‘3 Days in Malay’ as Adams, and the action drama ‘The Getback’ as Reggie Branham. He has also appeared in several Lifetime films like ‘Her Affair to Die For,’ ‘Bodyguard Seduction,’ and ‘A Baby at Any Cost.’

Other cast members of the film include Kayden Brenna Tokarski as Lauren Swanson, Nicole Marie Johnson as Helen Swanson, Nancy Harding as Susan Swanson, Ginger Gilmartin as Dr. Patrica Larson, and Jacob Ryan Snovel as Mr. Cook. Supporting cast members include Duane Michaels as Prisoner, Jobie James as Police Officer, John W Heath as Physician, Gina-James as Mourner, Ben Hall as Dr. Teller, Scott Downs as Dive Bar Patron, Ember Champlin as Mourner, Gordon Butler as Bar Patron, Kate Harris as Young Helen, and Bradley M Dunn as Detective.

