A True Gentleman: Do Saygin and Nehir End Up Together?

Netflix’s Turkish drama film, ‘A True Gentleman,’ follows the life of a male escort whose complicated profession suits him just fine until he unexpectedly falls headfirst in love. Saygin, who works as a gigolo for an older married woman, Serap, lives a life of lavish luxury as a part of their arrangement. In turn, Serap gets to enjoy the young man’s sexual and intimate company as she desires. However, a wrench is thrown into their routine following a chance meeting with Nehir, a bright-eyed young musician. As Saygin finds himself falling hard and fast for the younger woman, who remains oblivious to his profession, his life becomes overcomplicated, leading the trio down unsuspecting roads.

In many ways, Saygin and Nehir’s romance remains the film’s central focus, with each new narrative beat further defining or diminishing their profound connection. Therefore, as Saygin’s substantial secret perpetually hangs above the couple, keeping them from their happiness, fans are bound to become invested in the couple’s ultimate fate. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Saygin and Nehir’s Instant Connection

Sparks fly shortly after Saygin and Nehir’s first meeting at a high-profile party. They bond over their shared love for a song, whose piano cover at Nehir’s hands leaves Saygin entirely bewitched. Likewise, despite her reservations about fireworks, the woman can’t help but find herself intrigued by the man’s love for them—as a symbol of imagined celebration. As such, both leave an impression on the other but find their night cut short as Saygin gets called away by Serap. In the aftermath, he half-expects never to see Nehir again but gets proven wrong after fate brings them together again a few days later.

Serap’s daughter, Fulya, has a dwindling confidence, and Saygin’s brother, Kadir, needs a new client. Therefore, it seems natural to bring the two together for a night of fun and flirting. However, the night takes a turn once Saygin realizes that Nehir—the beguiling woman he met at the party—is actually Fulya’s best friend. Effectively put back in each other’s path, the two try to fight the pull they feel against each other but ultimately fail. Nehir can tell the mysterious Saygin is more trouble than it’s worth, and the man remains aware of it.

Even so, the night gets Nehir more drunk than anticipated, and she ends up following Saygin to his house, falling asleep on his couch with her head on his lap. Although she tries to run away from her feelings again in the morning, she realizes she can’t stay away from the man. Nehir knows better than to trust someone as guarded and unavailable as Saygin, yet she can’t fight the pull she feels toward him. Likewise, Saygin knows he should break things off with Serap before seriously pursuing Nehir but finds himself unable to hurt the former woman as she gets diagnosed with an illness that could pave the way to cancer.

Thus, the push-and-pull nature of their relationship begins. Each time Saygin and Nehir get closer to each other, allowing themselves to open up emotionally, the former’s obligations to Serap take him away from the latter. Still, the more Nehir gets to know the man and his past, the deeper she falls for him. In turn, Saygin shows her an unprecedented level of vulnerability, even going as far as to share his mother’s tragic death with her. Therefore, as their relationship grows, it’s only a matter of time before a big storm arrives.

Nehir Learns the Truth About Saygin’s Profession

Since Saygin’s profession as a male escort remains the central source of conflict in his inability to properly commit to Nehir, the revelation of this fact predictably leads to a disastrous path for the couple. Once the couple’s relationship grows, Serap naturally starts noticing the growing distance between Saygin and her. Therefore, it isn’t long before the cat comes out of the bag as Serap learns that Nehir, her daughter’s best friend, has been dating her own gigolo behind her back. Shortly after that realization, the older woman finds herself confronted with the pair when Saygin drops Nehir at college.

Since Serap cares about Nehir, she holds her tongue and pretends not to know Saygin when the young woman introduces the two. Nevertheless, she storms the man’s house afterward. The older woman only hired Saygin’s services because she felt neglected under her husband’s gaze and wanted to be seen and understood. Saygin, a little too good at his job, gave her exactly that. Therefore, she eventually became possessive over him, unwilling to lose him to someone else even within the parameters of his profession.

For the same reason, Serap feels betrayed once she realizes Saygin has been neglecting her because of his feelings for Nehir—who is like a daughter to her. Therefore, as she confronts the man, she makes it clear that she wants him to end things with Nehir, claiming that the younger woman deserves better. Yet, for all the anger that fueled their confrontation, Serap and Saygin still have a unique connection they can’t put aside.

Consequently, after Serap gets an unpleasant call from the hospital about her diagnosis, Saygin ends up holding her in his arms as an act of comfort. Unfortunately, Nehir arrives at his house at the same time and catches the two in bed together. Thus, the pieces finally fall into place. Considering the secrecy surrounding his job, Nehir has long suspected where Saygin gets his luxurious life from. Likewise, she has also always suspected he might have another woman in his life. However, the prospect that the other woman was Serap is too much for Nehir to handle. As a result, the woman walks out of Saygin’s life forever, knowing a functioning romance between them will forever be an impossibility.

Three Years Later: Hope Blooms For Saygin and Nehir

As Saygin’s relationship with Nehir crashes down around him, he’s simultaneously on the road to losing his brother, Kadir. Ever since their mother died when they were young, Saygin has been financially motivated in the decisions he makes for his life. For the same reason, he had chosen this profession, which allows him to indulge in luxury without any attachments. However, Kadir struggles to be successful in their field. Consequently, their fundamental disagreements over their lifestyles lead Kadir to reckless decisions that end up killing him.

Therefore, while Saygin mourns the end of his relationship with Nehir—the one true romance in his life—he has to simultaneously shoulder the grief of losing the last of his family. Even though Nehir attempts to be there for him this time, she can’t help but turn her back on him after witnessing his rageful mourning in the graveyard. Saygin’s connection with Nehir was real and significant. Nonetheless, it isn’t what he needs right now. The true source of anguish in the man’s life stems from the meaningless flings he consistently throws himself at under the guise of his profession.

Even though the life of a male escort keeps Saygin rich and fulfilled, it also robs him of true passion and connection. Perhaps he had felt drawn to Nehir for the same reason—because she was so full of the bright-eyed wonder that he lacked. As such, the only thing the man can do is start his life anew. Three years later, Saygin has done just that, establishing a new reality for himself. Now, he’s no longer a gigolo but instead runs his own restaurant, feeding his true passion for cooking.

As time passes, the stars somehow align and put Saygin and Nehir back in each other’s paths as the latter’s band stops by for a late dinner at the former’s diner. As the two exes find themselves back in front of one another, a sense of longing remains evident between the two. Previously, they couldn’t be together because of the complications of Saygin’s life. However, if he has fixed up his act, could they work out this time around? Before leaving the diner, Nehir offers him the perfect excuse to find the answer to the same and invites him to her band’s upcoming show. The work she will be performing is titled “Imaginary Fireworks,” a clear sign that the woman still thinks about Saygin to this day. Thus, even though Saygin and Nehir don’t end up together by the film’s end, a clear possibility exists that their romance may be eventually rekindled.

