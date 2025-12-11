Aaron Eckhart’s ‘Midair’ Starts Filming in West Virginia in February 2026

West Virginia will soon play host to actor Aaron Eckhart, who will shoot his next movie, titled ‘Midair,’ there. Principal photography is scheduled to take place in February 2026. Timo Vuorensola will direct, based on a story by George Mahaffey.

The plot follows a seasoned ex-CIA cargo pilot (Eckhart), who is thrust into a potentially fatal situation when the plane he is flying gets hijacked by a rogue agent. The pilot is on his way to celebrate his son’s birthday when it happens, and what was supposed to be an exciting journey becomes one of survival. Facing deadly threats and a ticking clock, the man must navigate treacherous skies while protecting his passengers and uncovering a sinister plot. As the stakes rise, his loyalty and courage are tested in ways he never imagined, all while he fights to reclaim control of his aircraft and safeguard his family’s future.

Aaron Eckhart, whom you may know as Harvey Dent/Two-Face from Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ or US President Benjamin Asher from the ‘Has Fallen’ movies, has been doing a lot of low-budget ventures of late. Some of them are the action flick ‘Muzzle: City of Wolves,’ the crime drama ‘Thieves Highway,’ the thriller movie ‘Classified,’ and the action movie ‘Chief of Station.’ His last big-budget outing was in ‘Midway,’ the biographical war drama wherein he played USAAF flight commander Jimmy Doolittle. We will next see him in Renny Harlin’s disaster movie ‘Deep Water,’ about a bunch of passengers and the flight crew trying to survive in shark-infested waters after their plane is forced to make an emergency landing.

Timo Vuorensola is known for directing the sci-fi flick ‘Iron Sky’ and its sequel ‘Iron Sky: The Coming Race,’ ‘Jeepers Creepers: Reborn,’ the hijack flick ’97 Minutes,’ and the sci-fi action movie ‘Altered,’ starring Tom Felton and Richard Brake.

Well-known action movies shot in West Virginia include ‘Unstoppable,’ ‘The Man from Toronto,’ and ‘xXx.’

