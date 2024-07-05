Acorn TV Orders Art Detectives; Starts Filming in Belfast in September

Acorn TV has joined forces with an experienced trio for a detective drama! The Cinemaholic can confirm that the network has ordered the television series ‘Art Detectives,’ penned by Dan Gaster, Will Ing, and Paul Powell. The filming of the show will start in Belfast, Northern Ireland, in September and last until November. Declan O’Dwyer is on board to helm the episodes. The plot and cast of the show are currently under wraps.

Gaster, Ing, and Powell previously collaborated on Dave’s ‘Zapped,’ BBC’s ‘Insert Name Here,’ and CBBC’s upcoming show ‘Pickle Storm.’ Ing is known for his screenplays and story rewrites for projects such as ‘Unspun with Matt Forde,’ ‘Channel Hopping with Jon Richardson,’ and ‘Zapped.’ He began his writing journey in the 1990s television scene, providing comedy sketches for ‘The Full Monty’ and contributing to game and talk shows featuring Clive Anderson, Jack Docherty, and Graham Norton.

Powell, another veteran writer, wrote the sitcom ‘Life of Riley,’ several TV movies, and numerous ‘Doctor Who Live’ specials. Gaster is best known for his work on the fan-favorite sitcom ‘The Thick of It.’ He also worked on the long-running comedy news shows ‘Mock the Week’ and ‘Have I Got News for You,’ in addition to ‘The Graham Norton Show.’ Most recently, he was involved with ‘Outsiders’ and ‘The Last Leg.’

O’Dwyer most recently directed the first season of the Netflix series ‘Geek Girl.’ His credits also include ‘Flowers in the Attic: The Origin,’ ‘Vera,’ and ‘Miss Scarlet & the Duke.’ The filmmaker began his career with the sitcom ‘My Parents Are Aliens’ and has since directed big-budget period dramas such as ‘Merlin,’ ‘Atlantis,’ and ‘Robin Hood.’ His future endeavors include the shows ‘Rise of the Witches,’ ‘Mr Smith,’ and ‘Accidental Gangsters.’

‘Art Detectives’ is the newest addition to Acorn TV’s impressive lineup of investigative shows. The network is known for popular series such as ‘Queens of Mystery,’ ‘The Chelsea Detective,’ ‘Dalgliesh,’ and ‘Ms Fisher’s Modern Murder Mysteries,’ which feature gifted detectives solving intriguing cases.

The capital city of Northern Ireland, Belfast is known for its rich history and varied landscapes. The many popular shows shot in the region include ‘Game of Thrones‘ and ‘Sons of Anarchy.’ Additionally, upcoming projects that have been or will be filmed in Belfast include Channel 4’s thriller ‘In Flight’ and HBO’s ‘A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.’

Read More: Crave Orders Empathie; Starts Filming in Montreal in August