Megalyn Echikunwoke and Mo McRae to Star in the Horror Film ‘Stay’

Megalyn Echikunwoke and Mo McRae are reuniting after ‘Almost Family.’ The Cinemaholic can reveal that the two performers will headline Jas Summers’ horror film ‘Stay.’ Principal photography for the movie will take place in Los Angeles, California, between October 28, 2024, and November 22, 2024. Summers also wrote the screenplay.

The plot centers on a married couple: Kiara, a best-selling author on African spirituality, and Milestone “Miles” Williams, a former MMA fighter turned trainer and gym owner. The writer deals with the aftermath of a life-altering event that has filled her with guilt as she finalizes their tumultuous divorce and prepares to move out of their once-beautiful home. Kiara has been consumed by depression, and even Miles’ love hasn’t been enough to gain the closure she desperately needs, as his own inadequacies are fully exposed.

As the narrative progresses, Kiara decides to end her life, but strange paranormal experiences inside their house halt her attempt to kill herself. She becomes trapped with Miles inside their home, and the supernatural occurrences grow increasingly bizarre. Together, they must find a way to deal with the phenomena while attempting to repair their relationship. They will lose each other and perhaps even their lives if they fail.

Echikunwoke rose to fame by leaving a mark in sitcoms, including ‘That ’70s Show’ and ‘The Steve Harvey Show.’ She also played significant roles in the Fox drama series ‘Almost Family,’ the CBS sci-fi show ‘The 4400,’ The CW’s teen drama series ‘90210,’ and the Showtime comedy-drama series ‘House of Lies.’ Her filmography includes the action thriller ‘Emily the Criminal,’ ‘A Good Day to Die Hard,’ the Kevin Hart-led comedy ‘Night School,’ and ‘The Drop.’

McRae is known for playing Tyler in the FX show ‘Sons of Anarchy’ and the quarterback Leon Hayes in the Dwayne Johnson-led football drama ‘Gridiron Gang.’ He starred alongside Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie in the biographical drama ‘All the Way.’ His credits include the heist thriller ‘Den of Thieves,’ Orlando Bloom-starrer ‘Red Right Hand,’ Max’s ‘The Flight Attendant,’ and ABC’s ‘Rebel.’ He starred alongside Echikunwoke as Tim in ‘Almost Family.’ McRae’s directorial credits include the comedy thriller ‘A Lot of Nothing,’ Peacock’s teen drama series ‘Bel-Air,’ and the CBS legal drama series ‘All Rise.’

The project marks Jas Summers’ directorial debut. He previously served as a producer in Leon Lozano’s film ‘A Little Hope for Chicago’ and the short film ‘Prom Night Flex.’

Los Angeles previously hosted the shooting of several horror films, including ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street,’ ‘Poltergeist,’ and ‘Insidious.’ The city is also a filming location for upcoming projects such as ‘The Gun on Second Street‘ and the ‘It Follows’ Sequel ‘They Follow.’

