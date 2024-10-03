Danny Peykoff to Make Directorial Debut With ‘Out Come the Wolves’

Danny Peykoff, a part of the crew behind ‘Horizon: An American Saga,’ has found a new challenge! The Cinemaholic can confirm that he will make his directorial debut with the period drama ‘Out Come the Wolves.’ The movie’s filming will start in November in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Portland, Oregon.

Set against the backdrop of the punk scene of the mid-1990s, the plot follows a group of restless teenagers who are desperate to break free from their suffocating city. They want to stop at nothing to be among the few lucky ones who escape. Ultimately, a botched drug deal spirals out of control, and the group gets an unexpected chance at freedom. However, not all of them may survive the brutal path ahead.

Peykoff served as an executive producer for the first two films in Kevin Costner‘s four-part epic Western film series ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’ ‘Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 2’ premiered at the prestigious Venice International Film Festival. The film explores the American West against the backdrop of the Civil War. Even though the third installment in the film series is currently in production, it is yet to be confirmed whether Peykoff is part of the producing team.

Peykoff’s other producing credits include the short film ‘Kenobi: A Star Wars Fan Film’ and Joel Gretsch’s ‘Start Without Me.’ The former follows Obi-Wan Kenobi (Jamie Costa) as he struggles to reconnect with the Force to protect Luke Skywalker (Audie Rick) from the Imperial forces. The latter centers on a former musician and flight attendant on a life-changing Thanksgiving road trip.

Charlotte previously hosted the shooting of films and dramas such as ‘Banshee’ (2013-2016), ‘Homeland’ (2011-2020), and ‘American Animals’ (2018). Channing Tatum’s upcoming film ‘Roofman’ will also be shot in the city. Portland served as a filming location for ‘Captain Fantastic’ (2016), ‘Little Wing’ (2024), and ‘Into the Wild’ (2007).

